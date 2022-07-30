Google's game dashboard could soon expand to select Android 13 phones
There's a chance, however, that only the Google Pixel 6a will get it.
- Google's game dashboard may soon be available on other Android 13 phones.
- A new Google System Updates changelog indicates that it's coming to select devices running Android 13.
- The feature first debuted as a Pixel-exclusive with the launch of Android 12 last year.
Google's game dashboard has been a Pixel phone-exclusive since its debut with Android 12, but that might change soon as suggested by a new update to Google System Updates.
Android Police (opens in new tab) discovered an updated Google System Updates changelog (opens in new tab) that confirms the dashboard will arrive on "select" devices running Android 13. It states: "[Phone] Game Dashboard lets you choose longer battery life or higher performance, block out calls and notifications when playing, access Play Games achievements, and more. Available on select devices running Android T."
An initial guess based on its language leads us to believe that this gaming experience will come to the Google Pixel 6a, which recently hit store shelves. It launched with Android 12 out of the box, but the game dashboard feature will almost certainly appear when it is updated to Android 13.
However, the changelog is not clear on whether the game dashboard will also arrive on other non-Pixel devices running Android 13. As Android Police points out, this only confirms that the feature will come to one of Google's best cheap Android phones.
You can use this feature to quickly access performance settings adjustments, live stream your gameplay via YouTube, view your Google Play achievements, and disable notifications.
Android Central has reached out to Google for comment and will update this post as soon as we receive a response.
Whether the game dashboard is coming to third-party Android phones remains a speculation for the time being. But recent clues (opens in new tab) hinted at the feature's arrival on Google Play Services in the future. Non-Pixel owners can only hope it's heading in that direction.
