Gemini Live on Android might start auto-generating summaries of your chats

A tipster discovered code in the Google app's recent version, pointing toward a new auto-summary feature for Gemini Live.

The AI is supposedly preparing to support for summaries at the end of chats that are brief and straight to the point with titles and bullet points.

Gemini Live recently received file and image support on the Galaxy S25 series, as well as an update that improved its translation skills.

Google is reportedly preparing an update to Gemini that brings a little more convenience to its conversational uses.

The upcoming changes were spotted by AssembleDebug (Android Authority), who states Gemini Live could receive a chat "summarization" feature. In an APK dive of the Google app v16.6.23, the tipster states Google has added Gemini Live support for "automatic" chat summaries. These summaries will allegedly follow that same bite-sized trend of how Gemini Live delivers information to regular queries.

The post states Google's support for auto-summaries will "direct" Gemini Live to display content in a "brief, paragraph-style." The summaries will be broken down into titled, bullet point sections with short, one sentence explainers for users.

This is all contained in an overall section, which Gemini Live will supposedly give a title and brief overview about before delivering specific details. From the example, it seems Gemini Live will even resurface what it asked you (things about your interest or for extra context).

The APK dive didn't expand on whether Gemini Live's recent file support will be included in its automatic chat summaries.

The tipster also presumes Google could provide this automatic summarization feature at the end of Gemini Live chats.

Google's AI model has had a few notable updates recently, beginning with one that launched with the Galaxy S25 series. In January, users could begin submitting files, images, and YouTube videos to Gemini Live for feedback/information. For photos, users can submit one and ask "how's my composition?" Gemini Live will provide assistance for making it better and praise you for what looks good.

During its debut, Google highlighted that it's working to bring Project Astra's capabilities to the AI assistant, such as screen sharing and video streaming.

Further, in February, Gemini Live's update brought an expansion of Google's intentions to make its conversational experience more "dynamic." The model received additional support for multiple languages, dialects, and accents. Again, the company previewed its upcoming screen sharing and video streaming capabilities, to which it highlighted changes to its data sharing.

Google states "As part of providing this improved experience, your audio, video, and screenshares are stored in your Gemini Apps Activity (if it’s on)."