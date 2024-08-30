Minor Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 patch welcomes the Pixel 9

What you need to know

Google highlighted the rollout of its minor Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 patch for Pixel phones, which welcomes the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL.

The company included a fix for a "spontaneous" system restart issue that users reported on IssueTracker.

Android 15's first feature drop is expected to arrive in December, but we're still waiting on the stable version of the OS.

Google is rolling out a patch quite quickly following the initial start of its first QPR beta for Android 15.

The company detailed the minor Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 patch on Reddit, which now includes the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Featured alongside the latest series are several past-gen devices ranging from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 8 series, the original Fold, and the Tablet.

Users enrolled in Android 15's first feature drop beta will see an OTA update marked as version AP41.240726.010. Google's patch notes this week are extremely light, as the update includes a fix for a critical Pixel issue. Labeled as issue #361916913, the minor patch fixes a problem that caused a "spontaneous" system restart for some devices.

The initial report stated that their device would randomly restart on its own when it wasn't in use. It also occurred quite frequently, prompting Google to cook up a fix and roll it out.

Despite how light the changelog is, users on Reddit report that the update is around 4MB on devices already in the test. Those with a Pixel 9 Pro XL reported a download size of around 445MB.

Google also informs users of the typical problems one might encounter during the test like stability, battery, and performance issues.

Google kicked off Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 last week, which was odd considering we don't even have its stable OS yet. The update was nearly 500MB as Pixel phones downloaded it for the first time. Specifics about what it entailed weren't specified; however, a change to Android's DND (do not disturb) was found shortly after.

Google is seemingly working on bringing more "priority" to DND through a new "Priority Mode" setting. Hidden in the first QPR's code, users will have a way to create custom modes for this device as they tailor it to their needs. The option to "stay focused" was spotted alongside choices to filter interruptions from people, apps, alarms, and more.

A more pressing matter is Android 15 or, more specifically, its stable version. According to an alleged Google source, the company has held onto Android 15 as it works to iron out some stability problems following its beta conclusion. It was rumored to roll out in September, but Google may have inadvertently confirmed that it will roll out in October.