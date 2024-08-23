Google could give Do Not Disturb better 'Priority' in Android 15

What you need to know

Google's first Android 15 QPR beta points toward a customizable alternate to Do Not Disturb called "Priority Mode."

Users can create custom modes under this mode, outfitted with fine-tuning options for how apps interact with it, people, display, and more.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 started rolling out yesterday (August 22), which makes matters strange considering we don't have Android 15's stable version yet.

Google didn't detail new features in its first QPR build for Android 15, but some eagle eyes spotted an upgrade for a long-standing feature.

Mishaal Rahman, writing for Android Authority, discovered a hidden feature within Android 15's QPR1 Beta 1 code called "Priority Mode." According to the code, this new mode will bring a fully customizable DND (do not disturb) experience. Users can tap "Add mode" and begin reconfiguring settings for their specific purposes, not unlike Samsung's Modes and Routines.

As an example, Rahman showcased "Theater mode" within Priority Mode. The settings are broken into sections, with the first labeled "Stay focused." There, users may find options like filter interruptions, people (those who won't be blocked), apps, "alarms & other interruptions." Google's early code states the latter includes media.

Another option for display settings was spotted beneath an "Additional actions" label in the mode.

It also seems that Google is keeping "set a schedule" in Priority Mode so users won't have to dip into settings to turn a mode on. However, the post states users cannot schedule DND to activate automatically as that's now reserved for any created Priority Modes.

Speaking of, the custom modes you create through Priority Mode will be listed on its specific settings page. The post states users can find it by heading into Settings > Notifications or the Sound & Vibrations page. Priority Mode will feature the standard Do Not Disturb option with the chance to create Custom Modes right beneath it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Rahman noted that Google's code shows a Priority Mode tile in the Quick Settings alongside DND. With Priority Mode hidden within Android 15's QPR1 Beta 1, it's unclear if we can expect this before the year's over. Additionally, there are nine options (icons) when creating a custom mode. So, it seems Google is trying to push customization for user needs with this one.

Google started rolling out its OTA update for enrolled Pixel testers for Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 on August 22. The update was relatively small, arriving at around 500MB for some users. The company did not detail all that users could expect; instead, it offered insight into the usual hiccups of beta software.

Those over at 9to5Google did spot a new long-press Quick Settings tile and a new loading animation early in the test.

The timing of things couldn't be odder as Google has released QPR1 Beta 1 to Pixel testers without launching Android 15. The software has faced a longer-than-anticipated "delay" and this feature drop's arrival only adds to the confusion. The good news is the company released its final Android 15 beta earlier in August, leaving many to speculate that September will hold our stable release.