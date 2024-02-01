New Android 14 beta update is only available for one Pixel phone

What you need to know

Google is issuing a new update for Android 14 QPR2 Beta.

The update only applies to the Google Pixel 5a and aims to fix a number of problems owners have faced.

The update is rolling out now and Pixel 5a owners should receive it within the next five days.

Exactly a week after Google issued a "minor" update for users enrolled in the Android 14 Beta, a new update is already rolling out. However, this update is a little exclusive, as it's only coming to owners of the Google Pixel 5a.

As detailed in Google's beta release notes (via the Android Beta Reddit), QPR2 Beta 3.2 (build AP11.231215.010) addresses a number of issues affecting Pixel 5a users. These issues "caused the device to boot slowly and the user interface to lag or freeze," Google says.

According to the release notes, a total of 15 issues are being addressed with the update, many of which seem to stem from the initial Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 update (build .007), which arrived earlier this month. With any luck, this update should get their phones relatively back to normal working order, although the nature of beta software means you should always expect to encounter bugs.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

The Pixel 5a was notably the last Pixel smartphone to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset before Google switched to Tensor chips with the Pixel 6 series. Google still supports the device and is currently the only non-Tensor Pixel still receiving updates. It's expected to retain support until August 2024, meaning it will likely receive the QPR3 update later this year but not Android 15.

If you have a Pixel 5a, you can update your phone by navigating to Settings > System > System update. According to Google, the update is rolling out now, and Pixel 5a owners should receive it within the next five days.