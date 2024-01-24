A 'minor' Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 aims to solve problems across all Pixels

What you need to know

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is a "minor update" packed with fixes that are rolling out to all eligible Pixel devices.

Google aims to solve several display flickering problems for the Pixel Fold and Tablet while correcting difficulties experienced across its Pixel line.

There is a known issue with this update that could cause a crash that unexpectedly reboots your Pixel device.

More work needs to be done as Google prepares its content for the upcoming feature drop. According to Android Developers, Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is now rolling out to the following eligible devices ranging from the Pixel 5a (5G) to the Pixel 8 Pro. Those with a Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet can get in on things, too.

The "minor" update bears build number AP11.231215.009 and 17 fixes on Google's included devices. Several fixes pertain to the Pixel Fold and Tablet's frustrating display problems. Regarding the former, Google aims to solve the Fold's occasional flicker when opening the device.

The foldable's launcher appearing empty if the device was "locked while unfolded and then unlocked after the device was folded" should also be solved.

Similarly, the Pixel Tablet receives a fix for a flickering gray screen that would surface closing certain activities on its display.

Google then details several more fixes, such as the following:

Fixed an issue that prevented overlays, such as the Game Dashboard, from opening while the device was in landscape mode. (Issue #312516206)

Fixed an issue where icons sometimes scaled incorrectly when entering picture-in-picture mode while the device was rotated.

Fixed an issue where the height of the Quick Settings dialog that lists Bluetooth devices sometimes expanded unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user from changing device keyboard settings.

Meanwhile, another fix involves correcting an unlock error users received when using their fingerprint and the always-on display was active. The Quick Settings panel not adhering to a user's specified display size from the Accessibility settings should also be fixed.

Google states there are some issues still running amok, such as a system connectivity problem that may cause outgoing and incoming calls to fail. There's also a "native crash issue" that might force your device to reboot unexpectedly.

All enrolled devices should begin receiving an over-the-air (OTA) update as we finish off the week. Your device should grab it automatically, but you can manually check by heading into your Settings > System > System updates.

This minor update builds upon work started during Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, which rolled out early in January. Google brought in a host of fixes at that time, too, one of which aimed to correct several Bluetooth interruptions and crashes. "Higher than normal" CPU usage was also stated to be corrected in Beta 3.1.

Much of the work is in preparation for Google's upcoming feature drop, slated for March 2024 — if all goes well.