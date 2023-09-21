Google is already pushing the first Android 14 QPR1 Beta, available now

What you need to know

Google is rolling out the first beta for Android 14 QPR1, which sets the groundwork for the first Android 14 quarterly update, likely in December.

The list of eligible phones does not include the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5.

Google still hasn't released the stable Android 14 update to Pixel phones yet, but the company is already pushing ahead with the release of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1. This update is rolling out now to eligible Pixel smartphones that are still enrolled in the beta program.

As the first QPR beta, the release sets the groundwork for upcoming features that will be included in the quarterly platform release (hence, "QPR"), so some new user-facing features should show up. The next one is likely set to arrive in December, so Google will release a number of builds ahead of the stable update later this year.

Because it's a beta, you're likely to experience some problems with the software, so install it at your own risk. Google notes that swapping SIM cards may result in a loss in cellular connection, and the battery level may temporarily show 0% in the status bar.

There are also a number of issues the update resolves, per the release notes:

Fixed an issue where the system UI sometimes crashed after notifications were posted or interacted with.

Fixed an issue that caused devices to crash in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the recording view to freeze while recording video.

Fixed an issue where a device sometimes couldn't be interacted with after rebooting.

Fixed an issue where device alarms were sometimes reset after installing a system update.

If you're still enrolled in the Android beta program, you can update to the QPR1 beta now. However, keep in mind that if you ever wanna revert back to the stable release, you'll have to wipe your phone. Otherwise, you can refuse the update (just ignore any notifications) and wait for the stable Android 14 update to drop, which we expect will happen the first week of October.

While the latest Pixel devices like the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet are eligible, Google has dropped two older models from the update, including the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. These devices are still expected to receive Android 14, but it seems that'll be the end of the road for these phones, per Google's official support page. The Pixel 5 is set to officially receive its last update in October, while the Pixel 4a 5G will live on until November.

The update comes with build number U1B1.230908.003 and includes the September 2023 security patch, so you should be caught up. Those enrolled in the beta program can navigate to Settings > System > Software update to receive the new software.