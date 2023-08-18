Android 14 Beta 5.1 preps us for the stable launch with last-minute fixes

What you need to know

Google releases a bug fix for the latest Android 14 beta.

Beta 5.1 addresses connectivity issues and problems related to the home screen and a specific Pixel Fold wallpaper.

The feather-style live wallpaper will be disabled on the Pixel Fold until a performance issue is addressed.

This is expected to be the last Android 14 beta update before the stable build lands on Pixel smartphones.

While we were hoping to get the Android 14 stable release by now, it looks like Google had other plans as it pushes a new build for the beta program.

Android 14 Beta 5.1 is rolling out now on eligible Pixel smartphones, bringing with it several bug fixes ahead of the stable launch. A couple of the fixes are connectivity related, while one addresses an issue with the home screen, and another disables a wallpaper on the Pixel Fold due to performance problems.

You can see the full changelog below per Google's release notes:

Fixed an issue that caused the system to stop detecting a SIM card if Fixed Dialing Number (FDN) features were enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused connectivity interruptions for devices with carriers using 5G standalone (SA) mode.

Fixed an issue for some devices where a blank home screen displayed after unlocking the device.

Fixed a performance issue by temporarily disabling feather-styled live wallpaper on Pixel Fold. The live wallpaper version will be re-enabled after the other underlying issues are fixed.

Fortunately, the list of bug fixes is fairly small, meaning the software should be ready for the Android 14 stable release.

Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold owners will receive build UPB5.230623.005.A1, while other eligible Pixels will receive build UPB5.230623.005. You can update your devices by navigating to Settings > Software > Software update.

Last year's stable Android 13 build began rolling out in mid-August, so we're already a little behind last year's schedule. Google has yet to say when exactly we can expect stable Android 14 to launch, but it will likely happen this month and well ahead of the Pixel 8 launch later this year.