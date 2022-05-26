Android 13 Beta 2.1 starts rolling out to fix some bugs for Pixel owners

What you need to know

Google has released Android 13 Beta 2.1 for Pixel owners.

The update provides a fix for issues with Android Auto, call dialing, and more.

Google says the new software version is rolling out to users now via an OTA update.

It's been about two weeks since Google released Android 13 Beta 2, bringing with it a few new changes to the next major version of Android. Along with improving Material You theming and implementations for tablets, this update also opened the floodgates for OEM partners to jump on board.

As is the case when it comes to beta software, Android 13 Beta 2 hasn't been without its fair share of issues. Today, Google is rolling out a mid-cycle update with a focus on four key bugs that have been causing issues for users. According to the release notes, the following bugs should be fixed after the update is applied:

Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot.

Fixed an issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

Because this is a mid-cycle update, you likely won't find any major new features on your compatible device. Instead, Google goes so far as to state that "the known issues listed for the Beta 2 release still apply to Beta 2.1.

Some of the bugs listed by Google are rather odd, as you would still hear a dialer tone even after a phone call was answered. Hopefully, these issues have actually been fixed, but the team at 9to5Google noticed that the blank list of suggestions still appears even after Beta 2.1 has been applied. Perhaps we'll start to see some updates to Google's various apps alongside today's release.

Other notes provided by Google confirm that this release still uses the May 2022 Android Security Patch, and carries a build number of TPBB.220414.018. Any other major changes will likely arrive with Android 13 Beta 3, which is expected sometime in June.

If you still want to try out the latest version for yourself, you can follow our Android 13 installation guide.