As much as we love a good Android smartwatch, there's no getting around the fact that the Apple Watch is far and away better than all of them. With more polished software and far superior app support, the Apple Watch is a smartwatch unlike any other.

One of the biggest downsides of the Apple Watch is that it normally costs a fair amount of money, and if that's been the biggest thing holding you back from buying one, now is your time to shine. Right now for Black Friday, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 3 for only $120 — the lowest price we've ever seen for it.

A deal this good won't be around for long, so make sure to buy ASAP if you're interested.

Apple greatness : Apple Watch Series 3 | $80 off at Amazon The Apple Watch is the very best smartwatch you can buy, and if you're OK getting the older Series 3 model, you have an opportunity to get it at the lowest price we've ever seen. From the watchOS operating system, robust fitness features, built-in GPS, and more, you won't find a better smartwatch deal this Black Friday. $120 at Amazon

If this is your first time buying an Apple Watch, here's a little preview of what you'll have waiting for you.

After connecting the Apple Watch Series 3 to your iPhone (which is a breeze), you're treated to an incredible little wearable that can do just about anything you want. There's a huge library of apps for the Apple Watch, so whether you want to check the weather, see how the stock market's doing, or show your Starbucks barcode to pay for a peppermint mocha, all of that is possible.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is also a fantastic tool for staying healthy. It tracks all of your calories burned, active minutes, and stand hours throughout the day — constantly pushing you to meet these goals by closing your rings. Once you get started with it, it becomes quite addicting (in a good way). You can start a wide variety of exercises from the Apple Watch, it has 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and built-in GPS allows you to map your runs while leaving your iPhone at home.

This deal is for the 38mm version of the Apple Watch, which is best suited for small-to-normal wrist sizes. If you ask us, though, that's the best size to get no matter what.

As mentioned above, we don't expect a deal like this to be around for very long. $120 is an unbelievably low price given everything you get with the Apple Watch Series 3, so don't let this one slip by.