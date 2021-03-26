Modern laptops want to be the slickest, thinnest device around. That usually means sacrificing things most consumers would consider useful like USB ports. That's why it's nice to get a USB-C hub since USB-C is so good it can be split into multiple things and still perform the functions of a USB-C port. Anker's newest hub, the PowerExpand 4-in-1, even adds a 256GB solid state drive for storage and fast data transfers. Today you can get it for just $79.99, a brand new low price, by clipping the 20% off coupon at Amazon. The drive normally sells for $100 and has never dropped from that price directly.

Plug the PowerExpand into your USB-C port. You won't lose access to that port because it has its own USB-C port built right in. In fact, the hub's USB-C port has pass-through charging so you can charge any of your accessories. It's capable of 100W power output and has Power Delivery so you can keep charging your laptop, too.

In addition to that extra USB-C port, the PowerExpand also includes two USB-A ports. That way you can plug in even more stuff, including a separate hard drive or a mouse or something like that. You'll get a 4K HDMI port that you can use to output your laptop's screen to a better one. This is a port that's great for meetings or school or just because you can.

On top of all that, you still have that 256GB SSD to mess around with. Keep all your movies, music, photos, and more on this very compact drive.

The PowerExpnad is meant to be portable. Take your data with you wherever you go. Stick it in your pocket and head to work or the cafe or school. Anker provides a travel pouch to make it easier to carry. You'll also get a welcome guide to get you started and an 18-month warranty.