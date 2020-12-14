If you already made your big tech purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you should focus your deal-hunting attention on picking up essential accessories during the holiday sales.

A one-day sale at Amazon allows you to do just that with popular Anker charging accessories discounted by up to 45% there while supplies last. The sale offers a varied mix of products including wall chargers, power banks, car chargers, cables, wireless chargers, and more.

If you've got a Qi-enabled phone (which is likely if you bought your phone in the last five years), you ought to upgrade to a wireless charger. Thankfully Anker's sale makes it super affordable to do with the PowerWave Evo Stand down to just $17.59 today. The 10W charging stand can power up phones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Google, and more. Today's price is a 26% discount and you don't have to shell out for a wall charger to go with it as one is included.

If you want a way to power up your gear on the go, there are a few power banks worth checking out in the sale. The most affordable is the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD which is down to $20.89 from $30. It has a 10000mAh capacity which can charge up most phones a couple of times over and it features a USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port and an 18W USB-C PD port for quickly powering up whatever's plugged in. There are also options with higher capacities and built-in wireless chargers if you prefer.

Other neat items on sale include wireless charging car phone mounts, USB-C to Lightning cables, multi-port wall chargers, and more.

Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.