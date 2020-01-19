Ara Wagoner, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Daniel Bader are here with a deluge of Galaxy S20 and more Pixel 4 mid-range model rumors. They also chat about the OnePlus Concept One phone and its invisible camera.
The EU is considering legislation that would mandate the inclusion of USB-C ports on all smartphones. Finally, the gang discuss official support for Steam on Chromebooks.
Listen now
