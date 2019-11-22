David Ruddock of Android Police stops by the show again to share some follow up regarding Pixel 4 with Daniel and Andrew. They also chat about Google Stadia, John Legere stepping down as CEO of T-Mobile, and what the Sprint/T-Mobile merger will do to the phone industry.
- The Pixel 4 is developing those well-known Pixel issues again
- Is the Pixel 3a Google's only good phone of 2019?
- Google Stadia is here, but is it any good?
- John Legere is leaving T-Mobile, but can T-Mobile move on without him?
