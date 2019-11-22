The controller used for StadiaSource: Android Central

David Ruddock of Android Police stops by the show again to share some follow up regarding Pixel 4 with Daniel and Andrew. They also chat about Google Stadia, John Legere stepping down as CEO of T-Mobile, and what the Sprint/T-Mobile merger will do to the phone industry.

