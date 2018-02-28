I'm a huge fan of Android Auto. Actually, I'm a huge fan of anything that gets folks' phones out of their fat fingers while flying down the highway. Or at stoplights. Anywhere, really. And the good news is we have more options than ever. A car mount and Bluetooth are OK. Apple's CarPlay isn't too awful. But Android Auto is what all infotainment systems should strive to be. It's easy to use. It looks nice. And most important is that it doesn't just make it impractical to use your phone while driving — it mostly makes it so you don't even want to touch the thing. But all is not perfect in Google's implementation of a car mode. So as we enter into a new year of hardware and services — knowing full well that things on the horizon are liable to change our views as they come into focus — let's take a look at what's working, and what needs improvement.

Android Auto is the safest — and easiest — way to use your phone in your car.

Android Auto: The basics Your car doesn't "run" Android Auto. It's not natively baked into your vehicle. (Yet.) No, whether you've got the factory infotainment system, or an aftermarket head unit, you'll still have to contend with the crappy built-in user interface. It's just a fact of life. Android Auto is separate and runs alongside that factory experience. It's powered by your Android phone. The apps live on your Android phone. And that's a good thing. Because any car that can use Android Auto can use your Android Auto. Your apps. Your music. Your experience. Google Maps on Android Auto. The biggest change for Android Auto over the past year or so actually came at the end of 2016. Until then, Android Auto was an app on your phone that projected itself onto a car's infotainment screen, and only that screen. Your phone would go dark, effectively (but not completely) locking you out while it did the heavy lifting and projected a driver-friendly UI into the car. Now? Android Auto starts as an excellent phone-based car mode app. It doesn't matter how old your car is, or whether it has a radio at all, never mind one with a 7-inch display. No expensive aftermarket installations, and no having to deal with potentially clunky wiring. (More on that in a second.) But if you do have a compatible head unit, you get a bigger, better experience. Bigger album art. Larger maps. Large touch targets. And something that's more built-in, which to me makes it feel like something you use and don't necessarily play with. You currently have to plug your phone in for it to work, though that'll start to change this year as wireless connections finally see the light of day. But by and large, whether you're using the phone version of Android Auto or the in-dash variety, they're mostly the same experience. And of course you can talk to your car with Android Auto. If you've got a "talk" button on your steering wheel, by all means use that. If you don't, you can hit the on-screen microphone button. Or you can just have your phone set to respond to "OK, Google," and that'll take care of things automatically. What cars have Android Auto capability built in? A lot, with more being added all the time. (Google says more than 400, though.) And aftermarket options from Pioneer, Kenwood, Sony and more make the full Android Auto experience available to pretty much anyone with a doube-DIN sized hole in their dash. There are some holdouts, though. BMW? Forget it. Mercedes? Only if you're lucky. And Mazda is still struggling to add Android Auto for some reason.

Android Auto: The apps Every app that works on the built-in version of Android Auto works on the phone version of Android Auto. That's because there aren't really any special apps for Android Auto. Instead, think of AA as a framework for existing apps that reworks features into a car-friendly interface. Google Maps is Google Maps — it also happens to work on Android Auto. Pocket Casts is the same great podcatcher that also happens to work on Android Auto. Waze is Waze. You can put Android Auto apps (erm, apps that also work on Android Auto) into three categories: Entertainment, messaging, and maps. How many are there? I don't know. Google's promotional page is incomplete. But it's a fairly deep repository. Not every app works with Android Auto — and apps that do work with Android Auto have to follow a pretty specific set of guidelines, for ease of use as well as safety reasons. You're not going to be watching video while you drive. (And you really shouldn't anyway.) And to complicate matters a little further, the Uber-popular Waze — which is and always has been a mapping app on your phone — works on Android Auto on the full-screen experience, but not on the phone version of Android Auto. Go figure.

The Android Auto User Interface You can think of Android Auto as a system within a system. It's got a background, and a sort of home screen. But you'll only be using one application at a time, with notifications at a bare minimum, and only from messaging apps that have been extended to Android Auto. The whole point, of course, is to have a few distractions as possible while still actually being able to use the thing. The main options are all docked at the bottom of the screen. Navigation. Phone calls. Your home screen. Audio. This is where you'll switch between apps, and open up the app picker if you've got more than one in a given category. (And you probably do.) The home screen is customized with information from your Google account. The weather shows up here. Upcoming events will appear. Recent calls (incoming and outgoing) and messages will be seen. Any current media that's been playing is here. And it's all done in an easy-to-read, easier-to-deal-with way. Entertainment apps on Android Auto Google Play Music on Android Auto. While "entertainment" isn't quite the right word for this subcategory of Android Auto apps (technically it's "audio"), it's close enough. Music apps are in there. Google Play Music is usually included by default. And as you'd expect, it works great on Android Auto. But it's far from the only choice. Spotify is supported. Amazon Music is in there. So, too, are Pandora and Deezer. As are others. Podcast apps — podcatchers — fall into this category as well. Google's own is built in to Google Play Music, of course. But other apps like Pocket Casts and Dogcatcher and BeyondPod have included Android Auto. Android Auto doesn't really care what you're listening to. It's just concerned about how it looks. To that end every audio app looks and works pretty much the same way, with the same styled buttons and menus. That's by design, and it generally works pretty well. Messaging apps on Android Auto Skype is available for Android Auto. If that doesn't give you a sense of dread, I don't know what will. But for as distracting as messaging apps tend to be on a phone or computer, Android Auto has done well to keep what otherwise is a black hole of notifications — you're never getting out of this one — and turning it into something safe and usable. It's simple, really. A messaging app on Android Auto routes the app to your screen in the form of a notification — and not the message itself. You can choose to listen to it, or not. And you can choose to reply with your voice, or not. That's it. It reads the message aloud (which can be fun depending on the message, and whether anyone else is in the car with you), and you can reply. This goes for things like SMS text messages, Skype, WhatsApp — anything that supports Android Auto. Your experience will vary depending on the frequency of messages — being bombarded is especially annoying here — and by how many emoji your kids might use in a single stretch. You haven't lived until Android Auto gives you a readout of gold star gold star unicorn watermelon rainbow lighting bolt smiley face Canadian flag clapping missing tooth poop poop poop poop poop poop poop poop fireworks fireworks heart heart poop. And that would be a short one. You also can initiate messages using your just your voice. Again, the whole idea is to keep your eyes on the road.