AAWireless Two review: Wireless Android Auto on your terms

The best Android Auto dongle or adapter gets better with smoother performance and sharing with others.

If you have a newer vehicle, there's a good chance it lets you run Android Auto wirelessly. Plenty of others on the road don't offer that kind of luxury, and frankly, some aren't even that old. This was always the premise behind AAWireless as an adapter to bridge that gap. The AAWireless Two smooths out the rougher edges of the original and makes it easier to set up and use.

The main focus remains the same, which is to enable you to run wireless Android Auto where it's not possible. It's just that you can also share the connectivity with other drivers or passengers along the way.

AAWireless Two: Price and availability

AAWireless Two first launched in October 2024 and, unlike its predecessor, didn't come with a crowdfunding campaign. The best places to find it are on Amazon and its own website, where it sells for $65. The only catch is availability, which fluctuates based on inventory from the European manufacturer. That's cheaper than the original AAWireless, which has basically been retired.

AAWireless Two: What's good

The most obvious difference in this second iteration is that it's about half the size of the previous model. That puts it more in line with what other brands, especially those based in China, are bringing to market. These types of dongles and adapters keep getting smaller.

As they slim down in size, they're becoming easier to set up and manage. Mind you, the "manage" part is very relative because most others are simple "set it and forget it" types. Not so with the AAWireless Two, which encourages usability and customization however it can provide it.

Much of that comes from the button on the device, whose main function is to switch between paired phones or place the connection on "standby."

AAWireless even lets you map the buttons within the limited parameters available. The point is that it makes it significantly easier to pair multiple devices and swap between them while on the road. Not only should it make road trips or commutes simpler, but it also allows drivers sharing the same car to utilize the wireless Android Auto connection. The one catch here is anyone connecting to this must use an Android phone. There's no Apple CarPlay here (except an AAWireless Two Plus model supporting it is coming in 2025).

The LED ring light is highly visible and easy to interpret, with solid blue confirming a phone is connected and running Android Auto. A single or double-click can switch over to another phone — a process that's impressively quick.

I liked it all the more because the original AAWireless came with inconsistent connectivity, particularly on ignition. That smoothed over with subsequent firmware updates, but this sequel is already off to a good start. From the initial setup to connection stability, the Two delivers.

It's also pretty seamless to pair a second phone.

The process is sturdy throughout, and I found just pressing the button on the adapter was good enough to switch phones when necessary. It also proves super convenient with phone calls in case your partner or passenger needs to make a call and wants to use the car stereo as a speaker.

The app's settings include a slew of extra features and controls, most of which you probably won't even need to consider.

One is "Audio stutter fix," a setting you'll want to toggle on if you encounter audio issues at any time while using the AAWireless Two. That said, Android Auto is supposed to set the buffer for audio playback to ensure it keeps playing without fail. If there's a problem, setting it to "Unlimited" should solve it.

AAWireless also brings back Passthrough as a means to play around with defaults, like adjusting the DPI (dots per inch) displayed and more. There are several other options in the settings in the app, but the disclaimer notes to "please make sure you know what you're doing" before trying them.

AAWireless Two: What's not good

The first few times, the AAWireless Two connects took longer than usual. The delay eventually corrects itself as things are set up but it is a bit jarring if you're used to more immediate access to Android Auto like you get with a wired connection.

Naturally, a wired connection means you're also charging your phone at the same time. If your car has a wireless charging pad, you can take advantage of that anytime. It's still a good idea to keep charging cables inside to charge the device whenever you need them.

Make sure to keep a USB-C-to-USB-C cable handy in case your car doesn't have USB-A ports. The included cable here is only a short USB-C-to-USB-A. There's also no adhesive pad included to keep the adapter upright on the dash — less of an issue with the previous one but more important here because of the phone-switching feature.

Then there's general availability. Unlike other similar adapters, the AAWireless Two is manufactured in Europe, so inventory tends to come in waves, meaning you'll have to catch one to get your hands on this device.

AAWireless Two: Competition

It's hard to look at the AAWireless Two and not conclude it's the best of the bunch right now. Even more so given its predecessor occupied that spot before. Still, there are other dongles and devices that can run wireless Android Auto. The Motorola MA1 is recognizable by the name, but it's since been outshone by others.

The Carsifi is a good example; only app updates are like UFO sightings, and they're never around. But at least it lets you pair more than one phone. Carlinkit 5.0 is solid except for the clunky firmware update process and poorly written manual. It does the job if you only care to go wireless and never really interact with it thereafter.

AAWireless Two: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You want wireless Android Auto in a vehicle with no other option but wired Android Auto

You share your car with at least one other Android user

You want app support for tweaks and troubleshooting

You shouldn't buy this if...

You are fine with plugging in to run Android Auto

You don't have a wireless charger

You use iPhone

Whether you're new to going wireless or have done it many times running Android Auto, what's not to like about it? I've used the word "liberating" before in the same context, and it feels just like that with the AAWireless Two.

Possibly more so because of how it seamlessly involves another user without any snags. In that sense, going wireless is already a win, and switching that privilege over to another is a win-win.