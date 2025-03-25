Gemini could soon replace Google Assistant in Android Auto 14.0

What you need to know

Android Auto 14.0 is stable and rolling out publicly through a Google Play Store update now.

The update, which could take weeks to appear for everyone, doesn't seem to have any new features.

An APK teardown of the update hints at Gemini features coming to Android Auto screens soon.

Android Auto 14.0 is beginning to roll out to users as an update in the Google Play Store, as first reported by 9to5Google. Although the Android Auto 14.0 update does not appear to include any new features or behavior changes, there are a few signs included within that hint at Gemini soon replacing Google Assistant.

This shouldn't come as a huge shock, since Google revealed earlier this month that Gemini would officially replace Assistant on most devices by the end of 2025. There are already hints that Gemini could eventually reach Google TV, Android Auto, and Nest hardware. Now that Android Auto 14.0 is stable and rolling out, there are more code strings that preview how Gemini could take over Android Auto screens.

One prompt in particular, hidden in the Android Auto 14.0 APK, reads "Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car."

9to5Google also revealed the following code strings in Android Auto 14.0 that hint at future Gemini features, prompts, and survey questions:

<string name=”assistant_education_tooltip_gemini_upgrade”>Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car</string> <string name=”assistant_summarization_quick_feedback_prompt”>How was the message summary content?</string> <string name=”csat_survey_question_gemini”>How satisfied were you with Gemini in Android Auto today?</string> <string name=”csat_survey_question_voice_subjourney”>What was your primary goal for using voice interaction in Android Auto today? Select the task that had the biggest impact on your satisfaction.</string> <string name=”gemini_quick_feedback_prompt”>How was your Gemini experience?</string>

Aside from the code strings, there are also various images for both Gemini and Gemini Live included in the Android Auto 14.0 update. However, these strings aren't live, so don't expect to use them after updating to the latest version of Android Auto. At the time of publishing, you can't use Gemini in Android Auto just yet.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

However, it appears that Google is gearing up to make the big switch from Assistant to Gemini on Android Auto soon. We've already seen that Gemini features can be manually enabled, and the latest image assets and code strings in Android Auto 14.0 are yet another sign that the transition could occur imminently.

It's unclear when exactly the Gemini experience will become available for Android Auto users.