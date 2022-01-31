Google has been hard at work with updates to Android Auto in the past year. The in-vehicle interface that incorporates the best Android phones with your automobile's infotainment display most recently got an update fixing text message notifications, and today we are seeing some upcoming changes to the UI along with other improvements.

In September 2021, we got a glimpse of a UI that Google was testing, titled "Coolwalk," and AndroidWorld found some updates and managed to enable them in the latest Android Auto beta.

One of the UI revisions removes the status bar and instead puts the icons into a condensed navigation bar. Another change is that the access to the side curtain widgets has moved from a dedicated button to a long-press of the home button.