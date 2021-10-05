Android 12 is finally here, but you can't have it. That sounds like crazy talk, but it's true, and it makes more sense than you probably think it does. If you're not keeping up to date on the news about Android 12 or Google's Pixel phones, here's what went down: Dave Burke, Google's VP of engineering and head of the Android project, announced that Android 12 was done and available. But (there's always a but) he didn't mean what you might assume, because he was talking about the source code used to build the software we know as Android 12.

Later, Google informed us that the Android 12 update would not roll out to Pixel phones on October 4th like everyone expected it would. We reached out directly to Google for clarification, and here's what we were told verbatim: "We're putting the finishing touches on a special release with Pixel-exclusive and Pixel-first experiences on Android 12. This will roll out to Pixel users in the next few weeks." This is part boiler-plate PR and part genuinely exciting. It also drives home that the Android team and the Google Pixel team are not one and the same. Each works at its own pace. The confusion and disappointment from the Android crowd happened because we expect to see updates the very minute a new version is available. That's the way it has always been. For years, whenever Google announced a new version of Android was done and ready, it would also send it out to a Nexus or Pixel device right away. But that was a trend, not a rule; yesterday, we saw how the system actually works.

Think of Google as just another phone maker that wishes it could sell as many phones as Samsung. The Pixel team exists to enact that vision. They work on the hardware, on the Pixel-only features. They work on taking the code the Android team writes and making it work on their phones. Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and every other company making phones are doing the exact same thing; they simply have less access to the software engineers at Google. What's taking so long? The real question here isn't "Why didn't the Android 12 update for supported Pixel phones come out yesterday?" It's "What is Google doing that is taking more time?" Dave Burke focused on Android 12's core features in his announcement: Things like better privacy controls and a new "fresh" user interface. He never once mentions Pixel-only features. That's because it isn't his job to worry about Pixel-only features right now. No need to worry