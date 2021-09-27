Android 12 isn't even available in stable form yet, but we're already getting a look at the follow-up Android 12.1 if that's what Google ends up calling it. The update is expected to be aimed at the best foldable phones to enhance the UI experience for those devices.

XDA-Developers have done a deep dive into many features and changes coming to Android 12.1, which appear to make much better use of the larger displays that foldables often offer.

Dual-pane navigation and split-screen appear to be a big focus with Android 12.1. The quick settings panel, for example, can now be shown on one side with the notification panel sitting next to it. Not only that, but the quick settings panel will apparently show even more quick toggles when collapsed.

This will also extend to the lock screen, which will show the time on one side and notifications on another. However, the most helpful change will be to the system navigation. With the dual-pane view, users will be able to have the settings menu on the left while navigating individual settings on the right.