There are plenty of choices when it comes to buying a new Android phone, and every model has its own specific things that make it great. You'll also find a Samsung Galaxy phone at the top or near the top of any best phone list out there, and for good reason: they combine awesome hardware with meaningful features that draw in plenty of users. Small complaints aside (we all have those with every phone), I think Samsung killed it with the Galaxy S21, and I'm not surprised when someone says it's up there with the best Android phones you can buy.

You can't deny that the Galaxy S21 is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now.

Google also makes some great phones like the Pixel 5, and when it comes to the company's yearly flagship, it has two things that make it stand out: the best camera of any mobile device and instant updates to new Android versions. While companies like Samsung are working on tackling that camera, the latter perk is slowly dissolving, thanks to hard work by the company itself and the way Google has changed how Android works. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Android is still Android. It's the open(ish) source software that Samsung can use to build into a full-fledged operating system to drive its amazing hardware. As long as Samsung follows Google's rules when it comes to the Play Store and associated Google services, it gets the same access as every other phone to the things that make Android great. The rest, however, isn't as mandatory, and we've seen how that can slow down the adoption of newer versions.

This all goes back to the 2017 announcement of Project Treble. Treble was a big change to Android's low-level system architecture that serves to make it easier for Google, chip makers, and phone makers to get new software on existing devices. It does this by separating out the ways things like the processor or wireless hardware are supported, leaving one big chunk that holds the software portions we see and use. Project Treble had a slow start but is slowly gaining steam. And it really does work, even though it didn't seem to be very successful when launched with Android Oreo. That's because changes like this still take time, and all of Google's partners needed to evaluate just how this new system could be used to make everything easier. When things get easier, they also can get faster. And that's something we've already seen. Back in the old days, it often took a year or more for a new version of Android to appear on your Galaxy phone. That quickly became a running joke that Android detractors loved to point out whenever a new iPhone or iOS update was released. None of the companies involved in making a great Galaxy phone liked this. You can't blame them. But it was also something that meant a big sweeping change was needed if it were to be fixed.