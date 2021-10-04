This new Material You theming also applies to apps, with Google updating its suite of applications to take advantage of the new look. Widgets are also getting new looks with more shapes and designs.

Pixel owners that didn't participate in the beta program will soon have access to a massive visual overhaul for Android, with the new Material You design language and dynamic theming. With this, your system colors and accents can change based on your wallpaper for a more cohesive look across the OS.

After months of developer previews and beta builds, Google has finally released the stable Android 12 build to the Android Open Source Project. However, it won't arrive on Pixel smartphones just yet.

Besides the visual overhaul, privacy is also a big focus with Android 12. The update includes the new Privacy Dashboard which shows you the apps that have access to certain data like location or the mic, including when these peripherals are being used. There are also new indicators when the camera and mic are in use, and users now have the option to revoke system-wide access to either.

Other enhancements include improvements to gaming with features like "Play as you download," better performance for notifications, new media transcoding tools, and plenty of changes under-the-hood.

As usual, Android 12 will roll out first on Google devices like the Pixel 5a all the way down to the Pixel 3. Some of the best Android phones from other OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and others that participated in the beta are also expected to receive Android 12 relatively soon, although availability depends largely on the manufacturer. T-Mobile has already released a list of phones that are expected to be updated to Android 12.

While it seems a bit odd that Google is not rolling out Android 12 to its own devices just yet, the company spokesperson tells Android Central that it still has a few things to work on:

We're putting the finishing touches on a special release with Pixel-exclusive and Pixel-first experiences on Android 12. This will roll out to Pixel users in the next few weeks.

It's unclear what Google means by "special release," especially considering many of the features in the beta are "Pixel-exclusive and Pixel-first." Google also hasn't announced a specific date for the rollout on Pixel devices, but it's likely we'll see Android 12 launch when the Google Pixel 6 gets released.

Google notes that it will have more to say about Android 12 at the Android Dev Summit on October 27.