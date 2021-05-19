Back in 2019, a report from CNET claimed that Google was working on a foldable Pixel phone. The rumor was corroborated by an internal Android document last year, which also revealed the foldable Pixel's "passport" codename. Now, the folks over at 9to5Google have found new evidence that suggests Google is still working on the device and could launch it later this year.

As per the publication, the first Android 12 beta build includes multiple references to Google's upcoming Pixel phones. In addition to codenames, the build contains model numbers for the Japanese variants of the Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, and the Pixel foldable.

Barbet (Pixel 5a 5G) – G4S1M

Oriole (Pixel 6) – GR1YH

Raven (Pixel 6) – GF5KQ

Passport (Pixel foldable) – GPQ72

The list also includes a model number for "Needlefish," which is believed to be the codename for a Pixel 4 variant with 5G support. Seeing how Needlefish never saw the light of day, there is still no guarantee that a Pixel foldable is indeed on its way.

For now, all we can do is wait for more concrete information on the existence of the device to surface online. If Google does plan to launch the foldable Pixel this year, it is likely to be unveiled alongside the successor to one of its best Android phones at the 'Made by Google' event in October.

We've reached out to Google for a comment.