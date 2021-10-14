Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

The next big update

Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 is now official: Here's what you need to know

Some Realme budget phones will receive the update only in the second quarter of 2022.
Babu Mohan

Realme X7 reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Realme has announced a new version of its custom UI, based on Android 12.
  • Realme UI 3.0 brings a refreshed design with 3D icons, more theming options, a new AI Smooth Engine, and improved battery life.
  • The company's flagship Realme GT will receive an "early access" update to Realme UI 3.0 later this month.

Earlier this week, OPPO officially unveiled ColorOS 12, the latest version of its custom skin based on Android 12. Now, OPPO's sister brand Realme has announced RealmeUI 3.0 with the best Android 12 features and numerous other improvements.

Realme Ui 30 3d IconsSource: Realme

Realme UI 3.0 introduces a new Fluid Space Design with 3D icons and a much wider range of colors than Realme UI 2.0. Realme has also updated the Always-on Display feature with new themes, including the ability to set any photo as an Always-on Display screen.

Realme Ui 30 Aod PersonalizationSource: Realme

Along with a revamped UI, the update also promises a significant improvement in performance, thanks to an AI Smooth Engine. Realme UI 3.0 is claimed to reduce memory usage by 30% and improve app launch times by 13%. Realme also claims a 12% increase in battery life, which sounds quite impressive. On the privacy front, Realme UI 3.0 lets users share photos without the EXIF data and prevent apps from getting their precise location.

Realme Ui 30 Update RoadmapSource: Realme

Realme UI 3.0 will begin rolling out as an "early access update" to the Realme GT later this month. Realme's best Android phone won't be the only device to get the update before the end of the year. The Realme GT Master Edition, GT Neo 2 5G, X7 Max, and Realme 8 Pro phones are slated to get the update in December.

Realme's X7 Pro, X50 Pro 5G, Realme 8 4G, Realme 8i, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 50A, Narzo 30, C25, and C25s phones are expected to be updated to Realme UI 3.0 in Q1 2022. Realme X7, X3, K3 SuperZoom, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30 5G, Realme 8s, and Realme 7 5G will follow in Q2 2022.

