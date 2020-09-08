Android 11 is here, and while the early developer previews and beta builds have shown us most of what is available, there is a lot behind the scenes that changed. Many of those changes have to do with user privacy, which is something that affects us all.

The changes themselves don't seem like major additions to what has become the most used operating system in the world, and that's by design. The team working on user privacy had the tough job of giving us more control and being proactive through the OS itself without anything feeling complicated or disruptive.

To get the full story on what was changed and some of the thoughts that went into those changes, which you can read in detail in our Android 11 review, I sat down with Google Product Manager and privacy specialist, Charmaine D'Silva, for a discussion about what it all means and how it all works.

The most important thing we all should know is that Android has been built from the ground up to protect user privacy. It doesn't seem that way sometimes with all the data Google collects about us, but we have the choice to opt-out of that collection and if we don't the data is anonymized — to Google's computers, we're just a random number.

Right from the start, Android has been designed with privacy at its core. Over the last three years, we've really pivoted to making sure that the features we actually build are things that users desire. Previously when we built privacy features, most things were under the hood; this is the way we actually structured the operating system. Things weren't so much in front of the user because honestly if you think about it, privacy can be pretty overwhelming.

The most forward-facing privacy features in Android 11 are changes to permissions and adding the "one-time" permission for apps that use location, your camera, or your microphone. This is an extension of Android 10's "while-in-use" permission for background location that allowed you to prevent any app from tracking you while you weren't using it.

Google looked at user data and approached the idea of adding more user control to some critical privacy features in Android 11:

As users changed their position on wanting to control things more rather than have things be taken care of for them by default we shifted our approach to be able to meet users' needs as well. We're adding more controls in front of the user, giving them more choice, and with each release, we're slowly ramping up how many choices and options we give to the user. That's completely intentional. We never want to overwhelm the user with so many options that they don't really know which choice to make so we're very mindful of what choice we put in front of the user.

Google says that a lot of people are actually using these new features, too, far more than in previous years.