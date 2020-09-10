Google today introduced the latest version of Android Go, its lightweight OS designed specifically for low-end devices. Android 11 (Go edition) is claimed to deliver significant performance improvements, along with improved privacy and usability.

Android 11 (Go edition) makes it easier than ever to manage your important conversations. You will find all your conversations from various messaging apps in a dedicated space in the notification section. Along with improved communication features, Android 11 (Go edition) brings several new privacy and security enhancements as well. Thanks to one-time permissions, you can now grant single-use access to sensors like the microphone, location, and camera. Android 11 (Go edition) will also auto-reset permissions for apps you haven't used for a long time.

Another new feature that Google is bringing to entry-level smartphones with Android 11 (Go edition) is gesture-based navigation. It is now possible to go to the home screen, switch between different apps, and navigate backward using simple gestures.

Google has once again focused on improving performance with the latest version of Android (Go edition). The lightweight version of Android will now be available on phones with up to 2GB of RAM. Thanks to more RAM, Google says Android 11 (Go edition) phones will launch apps up to 20 percent faster compared to Android 10 (Go edition). Android Go phones with 2GB of RAM will also offer up to 900MB of additional free storage space.

The first smartphones running Android 11 (Go edition) are expected to be announced this fall.