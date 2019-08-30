Rogers recently shared its latest OS Upgrade Schedule for upcoming software updates for its phones, and while it has since been edited out, the schedule initially listed the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a series as getting the "Q OS" update on September 3.

We're expecting the final build of Android 10 to drop at any minute now, and thanks to an update schedule from Canadian carrier Rogers, we now have a possible date to look forward to.

While "Q OS" isn't the proper name for Google's next Android version, it's obvious that this is Android 10. Furthermore, it's very likely this is just what Rogers has been referring to the update as for the last few months and hasn't updated it to the recently official name.

Google's been touting a Q3 2019 release for Android 10 since the first beta was released in March, and with September being the last month of Q3, this lines up with what we've been expecting. On top of that, the Google's had a tendency to launch the final build of a new Android update towards the beginning of the month with its corresponding security patch.

While nothing is official until it comes from the horse's mouth, it's likely Rogers has information regarding Android 10's release so it can get the new software on its phones ASAP.

In any case, we don't have much longer to wait to see if this is legit or not.

Android 10: Everything you need to know!