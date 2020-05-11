Food Network is mixing comedy and cooking with its latest show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. Comedian and actress Amy Schumer is bringing audiences inside her kitchen as she and her husband Chris Fischer prepare various dishes and cocktails. Fischer happens to be a professional chef, so while Amy might be making snide comments with cocktail in hand throughout each episode, there will still be some great tips to bring into your own kitchen. With weekly episodes focused on meal ideas like 'breakfast time and late-night eats", "lunch break and pasta night", and "brunch and taco night", the series is sure to feature plenty of great eats and how-to tips. Our guide below will take you through everything you need to know if you want to stream the show as it airs live.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: When & where Amy Schumer Learns to Cook premieres on Food Network on Monday, May 11 at 10 p.m. EST. New episodes will air on the following Mondays at the same time. How to watch Amy Schumer Learns to Cook in the U.S. There are plenty of streaming services with the ability to let you stream Food Network live, but our favorite is Sling TV. It's one of the most affordable with plans starting as low as $30 per month, and for the next week its "Happy Hour Across America" promotion gives you the opportunity to stream Amy Schumer Learns to Cook absolutely free. Right now everyone can watch Sling for free during the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight EST every night, and all you have to do is sign up for an account — no billing details required. Sling's Happy Hour offer is only good through May 15, but right now you can also save $10 off your first month of service and join for as low as $20 to stream Sling whenever you want.

Other streaming services you could use to watch Food Network live in the U.S. include Hulu with live TV, Fubo TV, and Philo, all of which offer free trials as well. How to watch Amy Schumer Learns to Cook live from anywhere If you're currently in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing Sling TV or another streaming service to watch the show, and the trials offered for each makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a paying member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Sling no matter where you are so you can watch the show as it airs. VPNs are easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you another layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, though we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

