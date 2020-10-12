Chances are, you've played Among Us, the hugely popular social deduction game that is all the rage online. Among Us plays similarly to board games like Mafia and Werewolf, with a few additional steps in between. Crewmembers must complete tasks around the map to win. Unbeknownst to the crew, Imposters are lurking among them. The Imposters' objective is simple: Kill the crew and avoid detection.

Whenever a body is discovered or an emergency meeting is called, the players enter a discussion. Here's where things can get confusing. If you're not familiar with the vernacular of the internet, discussions might be hard to follow. There's nothing worse than being ejected because you didn't even understand what was going on. Don't worry, we're here to help.