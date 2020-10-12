Chances are, you've played Among Us, the hugely popular social deduction game that is all the rage online. Among Us plays similarly to board games like Mafia and Werewolf, with a few additional steps in between. Crewmembers must complete tasks around the map to win. Unbeknownst to the crew, Imposters are lurking among them. The Imposters' objective is simple: Kill the crew and avoid detection.
Whenever a body is discovered or an emergency meeting is called, the players enter a discussion. Here's where things can get confusing. If you're not familiar with the vernacular of the internet, discussions might be hard to follow. There's nothing worse than being ejected because you didn't even understand what was going on. Don't worry, we're here to help.
Among Us translator
While all of these words may not originate in Among Us, they come up often in discussion.
|Word
|Translation
|Definition
|AFK
|Away from keyboard
|Players use this when they are moving away from the screen and standing idle. Players often use this to let the lobby know that they will be inactive.
|Vent
|Using a vent
|The term refers to the act of jumping into the ventilation shaft, something only Imposters can do. Variations include venting and vented.
|Sabotage
|To destroy or ruin
|Sabotage is an ability reserved for Imposters. Sabotaging can mean closing the doors, as well as dismantling something life-threatening, like the Reactor or the O2 room.
|Sus
|Suspicious
|The most common phrase in Among Us, sus is simply short for suspicious. Players often use this to insinuate that another player could be the Imposter.
|TBH
|To be honest
|When a player is trying to be honest or rational. Variations include "tbf" (to be fair) and "imo" (in my opinion).
|Spam
|To overflow the chat with nonsense
|Like the spam caught in your email filter, spamming the chat means that a player is posting very quickly, usually to troll.
|Troll
|A player who is playing unfairly or ruining the fun
|Trolls range from playfully annoying to game ruining. Trolls usually spam the chat or don't play the game fairly. Their fun comes from ruining the fun of others. If you're having issues with a Troll, you can kick or ban them from the game.
|Lag
|When your internet speed is poor
|Lag or lagging means that a player's internet connection is unstable. That means they will be much slower to respond and will have problems playing the game. Players may also use this as an excuse.
|GG
|Good game
How do you do, fellow kids?
These definitions will hopefully help you keep up with the discussions in Among Us. Asking questions is important but asking the wrong question might get you unfairly ejected from the game early. Among Us is one of the best Android games out now, thanks to its accessibility and availability. It's fun with strangers and even more fun with friends. Just try not to be too sus.
