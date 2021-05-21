What you need to know
- Among Us is an addictive multiplayer game where a team of crewmates needs to survive and track down imposters.
- The game is already available for Android, iOS, Switch, and PC, with planned releases for Xbox and PlayStation later this year.
- On Twitter, the Among Us team teased the arrival of a new color for crewmates: the much sought-after rose pink.
- Rose pink will arrive in the next big update for Among Us, which will be shown more at the Summer Game Fest.
Among Us may not be aggressively dominating headlines anymore, but it still boasts a passionate player base that has kept with the game through its numerous updates and improvements. On Twitter, the Among Us team has shown off a new crewmate color that is heading to the game in its next big update. Say hello to the "rose" color for crewmates!
The rose pink color for crewmates is a much lighter tint of pink than what already exists in the game, and has already started and has already started a miniature "war" on the Among Us social pages from people claiming the color as their own. The Among Us team mentions that the rose pink color is planned to launch alongside the next major update for Among Us, but elects not to share any more information about what to expect or even when to expect it.
Instead, it looks like we'll have to tune into the Summer Game Fest, one of the major video game events in 2021, to learn more about the next big update for Among Us and its rose pink crewmate color.
Among Us is already available for multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, PC, and Switch. However, Among Us is also planned to launch on Xbox and PlayStation later this year. Its unique gameplay and continued support make Among us one of the best Android games to play, especially with friends. Among Us also enjoys cross-play support between all platforms.
