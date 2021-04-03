Calibrate Distributor Short Electrical A node rotates around a ring, and when it passes the covered section, it fills a bar on the right. Press the button when the bar is full to proceed to the next node. Just be careful: If you miss one, you'll have to start over from the beginning.

Clean Toilet Short Lounge This task is new to The Airship. Enter the bathroom stall and move the plunger up and down repeatedly to increase the pressure and unclog the toilet.

Decontaminate Short The Airship This task is new to The Airship. To complete this task, simply use the hose and wait for the percentage onscreen to drop.

Develop Photos Long Main Hall This task is new to The Airship. Players must drag three blank photos into a container of liquid and then wait 60 seconds. After the wait, players must return and remove the photos, completing the task.

Divert Power Short Electrical, Cockpit, Gap Room, Main Hall, Showers, Armory This task is completed in two parts. The first requires players to slide a switch found in Reactor. Next, you must walk over to the respective room and accept the diverted power by flipping another switch.

Dress Mannequin Short Vault This task is new to The Airship. To complete the task, a player must dress the mannequin in the outfit displayed at the top. Once the mannequin is dressed, the task is completed.

Empty Garbage Long Medical, Meeting Room, Kitchen On the Airship, emptying the trash is a little different than it is on other maps. To complete the task, players must shake a garbage can until garbage falls out. The second stage, however, requires you to pull a lever to empty the chute, like other maps.

Enter ID Code Common Cockpit, Meeting Room You must first pull a card out of your wallet and enter the password written on it. If you do it incorrectly, you'll have to try again.

Fix Shower Short Showers This task is new to The Airship. To complete the task, a player must slap the showerhead with a hammer until it is facing the right direction. You can charge your swing by holding down the hammer button.

Fix Wiring Common Viewing Deck, Lounge, Cargo Bay, Meeting Room, Main Hall, Engine Room, Showers Pull the wires from the left side of the panel to the corresponding color on the right-hand side. Do this three times across different rooms to complete it.

Fuel Engines Short Engine Room, Cargo Bay The player must simply fuel up the engine by holding a button. Unlike other levels, this is not a multi-step task.

Make Burger Short Kitchen A new task introduced on The Airship. A sheet of paper will display five ingredients, drawn vertically. Players must assemble the ingredients in the proper order to complete the task.

Pick Up Towels Short Showers A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must pick up all eight towels and drag them into a yellow hamper. This is a visual task.

Polish Ruby Short Engine Room, Cargo Bay A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must remove the scrapes from the ruby's surface. Once they've been cleared, the gem will sparkle, and the task will be complete.

Put Away Pistols Short Armory A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must pick up four pistols from the table and walk them over to the other side of the room. Once there, players must place the pistols on the wall. This is a visual task, as well.

Put Away Rifles Short Armory A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must pick up two rifles from the table and walk them over to the other side of the room. Once there, players must place the rifles on the wall. This is a visual task, as well.

Reset Breakers Long Electrical A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must turn on each breaker in order from 1 to 7 to complete this task.

Rewind Tapes Short Security A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must rewind or fast forward the tape to match the time stamp.

Sort Records Long Records A new task introduced on The Airship. Players will find four folders in random positions on the screen. They must choose one, and walk over to the file drawer to file the folder away. Players must do this four times to complete the task.

Stabilize Steering Short Cockpit Just tap on the crosshair to complete this task.

Start Fans Short Ventilation A new task introduced on The Airship. Players use the panel and select Reveal Code, which will display a code made up of different icons. Next, they must head to the next panel and enter the code provided by the first panel.

Unlock Safe Long Cargo Bay A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must twist the knob to the correct number as indicated by the arrow. Every time a number is entered correctly, a new one will appear at the top. If players let go of the knob, the combination will reset.