After months of waiting and stabbing one another in the back, the viral hit Among Us has received a new map in the form of the Airship. The Airship is the biggest map yet and comes with a slew of new tasks to complete and plenty of new opportunities for an Imposter to gain the upper hand. But don't worry, we're here to guide squishy bodies to safety. Here are all of the tasks you'll find on The Airship in Among Us.
All of the tasks found in The Airship
Tasks are separated into three categories: Common, Short, and Long.
- Short tasks require a single step or very little effort.
- Long tasks have multiple steps, usually requiring the player to wait a certain amount of time or move to different parts of the ship.
- Common tasks are given to every single Crewmate.
There are 23 tasks to be completed in The Airship. Four of those tasks are visual, which means you can use that task to prove your innocence to other players. If you're killed, you can still complete your tasks to help the remaining Crewmates win.
|Task
|Type
|Location
|Description
|Calibrate Distributor
|Short
|Electrical
|A node rotates around a ring, and when it passes the covered section, it fills a bar on the right. Press the button when the bar is full to proceed to the next node. Just be careful: If you miss one, you'll have to start over from the beginning.
|Clean Toilet
|Short
|Lounge
|This task is new to The Airship. Enter the bathroom stall and move the plunger up and down repeatedly to increase the pressure and unclog the toilet.
|Decontaminate
|Short
|The Airship
|This task is new to The Airship. To complete this task, simply use the hose and wait for the percentage onscreen to drop.
|Develop Photos
|Long
|Main Hall
|This task is new to The Airship. Players must drag three blank photos into a container of liquid and then wait 60 seconds. After the wait, players must return and remove the photos, completing the task.
|Divert Power
|Short
|Electrical, Cockpit, Gap Room, Main Hall, Showers, Armory
|This task is completed in two parts. The first requires players to slide a switch found in Reactor. Next, you must walk over to the respective room and accept the diverted power by flipping another switch.
|Dress Mannequin
|Short
|Vault
|This task is new to The Airship. To complete the task, a player must dress the mannequin in the outfit displayed at the top. Once the mannequin is dressed, the task is completed.
|Empty Garbage
|Long
|Medical, Meeting Room, Kitchen
|On the Airship, emptying the trash is a little different than it is on other maps. To complete the task, players must shake a garbage can until garbage falls out. The second stage, however, requires you to pull a lever to empty the chute, like other maps.
|Enter ID Code
|Common
|Cockpit, Meeting Room
|You must first pull a card out of your wallet and enter the password written on it. If you do it incorrectly, you'll have to try again.
|Fix Shower
|Short
|Showers
|This task is new to The Airship. To complete the task, a player must slap the showerhead with a hammer until it is facing the right direction. You can charge your swing by holding down the hammer button.
|Fix Wiring
|Common
|Viewing Deck, Lounge, Cargo Bay, Meeting Room, Main Hall, Engine Room, Showers
|Pull the wires from the left side of the panel to the corresponding color on the right-hand side. Do this three times across different rooms to complete it.
|Fuel Engines
|Short
|Engine Room, Cargo Bay
|The player must simply fuel up the engine by holding a button. Unlike other levels, this is not a multi-step task.
|Make Burger
|Short
|Kitchen
|A new task introduced on The Airship. A sheet of paper will display five ingredients, drawn vertically. Players must assemble the ingredients in the proper order to complete the task.
|Pick Up Towels
|Short
|Showers
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must pick up all eight towels and drag them into a yellow hamper. This is a visual task.
|Polish Ruby
|Short
|Engine Room, Cargo Bay
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must remove the scrapes from the ruby's surface. Once they've been cleared, the gem will sparkle, and the task will be complete.
|Put Away Pistols
|Short
|Armory
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must pick up four pistols from the table and walk them over to the other side of the room. Once there, players must place the pistols on the wall. This is a visual task, as well.
|Put Away Rifles
|Short
|Armory
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must pick up two rifles from the table and walk them over to the other side of the room. Once there, players must place the rifles on the wall. This is a visual task, as well.
|Reset Breakers
|Long
|Electrical
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must turn on each breaker in order from 1 to 7 to complete this task.
|Rewind Tapes
|Short
|Security
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must rewind or fast forward the tape to match the time stamp.
|Sort Records
|Long
|Records
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players will find four folders in random positions on the screen. They must choose one, and walk over to the file drawer to file the folder away. Players must do this four times to complete the task.
|Stabilize Steering
|Short
|Cockpit
|Just tap on the crosshair to complete this task.
|Start Fans
|Short
|Ventilation
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players use the panel and select Reveal Code, which will display a code made up of different icons. Next, they must head to the next panel and enter the code provided by the first panel.
|Unlock Safe
|Long
|Cargo Bay
|A new task introduced on The Airship. Players must twist the knob to the correct number as indicated by the arrow. Every time a number is entered correctly, a new one will appear at the top. If players let go of the knob, the combination will reset.
|Upload Data
|Long
|Cockpit, Brig, Vault, Gap Room, Records, Armory, Cargo Bay
|This task is completed in two parts. The first requires players to slide a switch found in Reactor. Next, you must walk over to the respective room and accept the diverted power by flipping another switch.
Learn the lay of the land
These are all of the tasks found on The Airship. Learning how to complete all the tasks and where they are located will give you a big advantage as a Crewmate or even an Imposter. There are even more tasks to learn on the other maps, so be sure to check out our guides for The Skeld, MIRA HQ, and Polus. Among Us is still one of the best party games and one of the best multiplayer games available on Android today.
