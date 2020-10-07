Amazon's Eero brand has introduced a new premium hardware and software offering for internet service providers (ISPs), which it is calling Eero for service providers. The new offering brings real-time insights, advanced security, and whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems that will help enhance the customer Wi-Fi experience.

Mark Sieglock, General Manager of Software Services at Eero, said in a statement:

Customers want an ISP that can deliver a fast, reliable and secure foundation for their smart home so they can work, learn and play without disruption. Today, we're significantly expanding our current ISP offering to help simplify the customer experience and enable high-performing wifi throughout the whole home. We gathered insight from our partners to craft a solution that helps service providers solve their biggest challenges and meet the evolving needs of their customers.

The new Eero for service providers offering includes three key elements: Eero Insight, Eero Secure, and the Eero 6 series mesh Wi-Fi systems. Eero Insight adds on to the brand's existing Remote Network Management software that is designed to predict and address customer problems before they start escalating. The Eero Secure security subscription service provides protection against malware, spyware, phishing, and other online threats. Amazon claims it has seen customer retention go up by 40 percent when Eero Secure is deployed with Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Amazon is also offering its new Eero 6 series whole-home mesh Wi-Fi systems to service providers. Announced last month, the new Eero 6 series routers feature Wi-Fi 6 for faster speeds and improved support for simultaneously connected devices. ISPs will be provided with a co-branded Eero app, which will allow customers to easily install and manage the mesh Wi-Fi system.

Eero for service providers will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting next month. Additional features will be added to the offering in December and throughout 2021.