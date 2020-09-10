What you need to know
- Amazon Music HD is now available in Canada.
- The service will start at $12.99 a month for an individual account; or $5 more per month for existing customers.
- Amazon is offering Canadians a free trial of the service for 90-days.
Amazon announced today that its premium, high definition music service known as Amazon Music Unlimited HD, is now available in Canada after being offered to U.S. customers for the past year. The service will be available to new subscribers starting at $12.99/month, while existing subscribers can upgrade their existing Amazon Music Unlimited service to HD for $5/month. To sweeten the pot, Amazon is giving Canadian subscribers the HD music service for free for 90 days, and this particular deal is available to new sign-ups as well.
Amazon Music HD features millions of songs at HD quality (16-bit, 44.akHz), and over one million songs at what Amazon calls Ultra HD quality (24-bit, 192kHz) — by far the highest quality available from cloud streaming services. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, the HD service is now available in the U.K., Germany, Austria, Japan, France, Italy, and Spain. There is no word currently on future expansion plans.
Amazon has some of the most extensive music subscription plans in the industry. It currently has free, ad-supported tiers, freemium music for Prime members, and premium content through its Amazon Music Unlimited subscription services (which are further broken down into individual, family, and HD options. If you are confused about which Amazon Music service or plan is right for you, don't worry — we've got you covered!
Premium music sounds best on premium headphones and speakers. Customers who opt-in may want to pick up a good pair of wireless headphones or a top-end speaker like the Amazon Echo Studio to enjoy the full HD music experience. If you want to play Amazon Music Unlimited HD on other manufacturer's products, Amazon recommends speakers from Polk Audio, Definitive Technology, Sonos, Sennheiser, and several others.
Underrated streamer
Amazon Music Unlimited HD
Better with Prime
Amazon's paid Music Unlimited service starts at just $8 for Prime members and is as low as $12.99 for the newly available HD tier.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best of IFA 2020
IFA 2020 didn't happen in person for most of us, but that didn't prevent companies from announcing some great products.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets Galaxy Watch 3 features with new update
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 has started receiving a big update with some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features.
Android 11 (Go edition) goes official with speed and privacy improvements
Android 11 (Go edition) promises to bring significant performance improvements to low-end devices. It also adds several new features, such as one-time permissions and gesture-based navigation.
Kids old enough to start playing games? Why not check out these titles.
If you're looking for some games to either play with the family or trust your kids to play on their own, you've come to the right place! Check out these awesome titles!