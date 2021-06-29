Amazon and Disney are partnering to offer a deal to Music Unlimited customers that'll allow you to watch up to six months of Disney+ for free. The new promotion goes into effect starting today.

As with promotions like these, there are conditions attached. If you're outside the U.S. and Canada, you won't be able to take advantage of it, likewise if you're a current subscriber to Disney+. If you're a new user of Amazon Music Unlimited, you get the full free 6 months. If you're a current subscriber or lapsed one, Amazon will offer you 3 months.

Writing in a blog post, the Amazon explained:

Amazon Music Unlimited already offers customers access to the hottest new music available, including the Rap Rotation playlist for hip-hop in heavy rotation and the Pop Culture playlist for today's pop hits, as well as stations like R&B Rotation Radio, Chill Electronic, and Ultimate Jazz. Amazon Music customers will now be able to watch films like Disney and Pixar's Luca and Marvel Studios' new series Loki. In the coming months, Disney+ will be launching additional new series, including Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch.

Amazon Music Unlimited remains one of the best streaming services out there. With the company offering everything from high-quality music to podcasts, it competes favorably with rivals from Spotify and Apple Music. It costs $8 per month to subscribe and has access to more than 75 million ad-free songs.

Disney+, for its part, is Disney+. It has everything Disney's made, including movies and shows, from the classic Disney catalog to Star Wars and the MCU.

The new promotion is similar to a deal that Verizon offers for its subscribers, who can take advantage of a year of free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ when signing up for some of the best Verizon plans.

If you're interested, you can check your eligibility over at Amazon's site here.