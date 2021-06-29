What you need to know
- Amazon is offering a free six-month trial of Disney+ to Music Unlimited customers.
- The deal excludes current Disney+ subscribers.
- Aside from that, current Music Unlimited subscribers can get only 3 months.
Amazon and Disney are partnering to offer a deal to Music Unlimited customers that'll allow you to watch up to six months of Disney+ for free. The new promotion goes into effect starting today.
As with promotions like these, there are conditions attached. If you're outside the U.S. and Canada, you won't be able to take advantage of it, likewise if you're a current subscriber to Disney+. If you're a new user of Amazon Music Unlimited, you get the full free 6 months. If you're a current subscriber or lapsed one, Amazon will offer you 3 months.
Writing in a blog post, the Amazon explained:
Amazon Music Unlimited already offers customers access to the hottest new music available, including the Rap Rotation playlist for hip-hop in heavy rotation and the Pop Culture playlist for today's pop hits, as well as stations like R&B Rotation Radio, Chill Electronic, and Ultimate Jazz.
Amazon Music customers will now be able to watch films like Disney and Pixar's Luca and Marvel Studios' new series Loki. In the coming months, Disney+ will be launching additional new series, including Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch.
Amazon Music Unlimited remains one of the best streaming services out there. With the company offering everything from high-quality music to podcasts, it competes favorably with rivals from Spotify and Apple Music. It costs $8 per month to subscribe and has access to more than 75 million ad-free songs.
Disney+, for its part, is Disney+. It has everything Disney's made, including movies and shows, from the classic Disney catalog to Star Wars and the MCU.
The new promotion is similar to a deal that Verizon offers for its subscribers, who can take advantage of a year of free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ when signing up for some of the best Verizon plans.
If you're interested, you can check your eligibility over at Amazon's site here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
From dumpster fire to crown jewels: Wear OS finally got good at MWC 2021
Wear OS has had a tumultuous journey over the years, but with the new partnership between Google and Samsung, Wear OS 3.0 looks to be the savior that Android-based smartwatches have needed.
Google Play Services: What are they, and how do they keep you secure?
Google's software and services layer is one of the most important apps on your phone. Find out how it came about, what it does, and how it helps keep Android secure and under Google's control.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in all its glory with a new two-tone design
Just days after the first press render of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 surfaced online, more official-looking renders of the upcoming phone have shown up.
Get a charging cable that's as versatile as the device you're charging
The idea of being able to leave the nest of cables behind and rely on just a single charging cable is fantastic as you can keep everything charged. These are the best 3-in-1 USB cables that you can get in 2021.