What you need to know
- Amazon is expanding Luna's early access to everyone with Fire TV.
- Starting today, new customers can download the Luna app and begin a 7-day free trial.
- Subscriptions renew at $5.99/month during early access.
- Available games to stream include Control, Metro Exodus, and dozens more.
Amazon Luna is expanding its early access to anyone with Fire TV. Previously it was supported on Android, iPhone, Mac, PC, and Fire TV to those with an invite. The cloud streaming service looks to be Amazon's answer to Stadia, which Google recently gutted by closing its internal game development studios.
If you have Fire TV just download the Luna app and start a a 7-day free trial to the Luna+ channel. After the free trial period ends your subscription renews at $5.99/month. For $14.99/month customers can also sign up for the Ubisoft+ channel in beta, granting access to games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising.
Amazon sells its own controller for Luna, but the service works with other compatible controllers like the PS4 DualShock and Xbox controllers, along with support for mouse and keyboard. Right now the service offers streaming at up to 1080p/60FPS, with support for 4K streaming coming soon.
Only those in the United States have access to Amazon Luna currently. It is not available elsewhere, nor in Hawaii or Canada.
With the proper support in the coming months, Amazon Luna could rival some of the best game streaming apps on Android.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
