It's not ideal being stuck indoors, especially for kids, but they don't have to be bored. Right now, Amazon is offering $35 off its kid-focused Kindle devices that should help to keep your little ones entertained without going outside.

Now down to $74.99 — a new record low price — the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition features a 10th-generation Kindle e-reader inside a kid-friendly protective cover with a full year of Amazon Kids+ access and a two-year worry-free guarantee. That's actually the best part about the deal, as it means Amazon will replace the e-reader free-of-charge with no questions asked if it's ever damaged or broken within that two-year timespan.

The new Kindle Kids Edition is one of Amazon's newest child-friendly devices. It is perfect for children who love to read, and it could actually save you money in the long run. With the Kids+ subscription, your child will have access to read thousands of popular books and series, including the Harry Potter series, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and more so you won't have to buy a bunch of pricey books for them to devour in a day or two. It also includes movies, games, apps, TV shows, music, and more which can be accessed using the Kids+ app on your smartphone or tablet.

The Kindle is much different than having a tablet, as it's designed for reading books. Your child won't be able to play games, watch videos, or see ads, so there won't be any distractions from what they're focusing on. Its rechargeable battery can last for weeks at a time, and its black & white glare-free display makes it easy to read even outside. If you do want a tablet, there are also some great deals on Amazon Fire tablets right now including the Kids Edition models.

You can choose between blue or pink with today's purchase, or there are two fun patterned designs you could pick as well.