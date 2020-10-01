Amazon has announced two new features for its Alexa voice assistant, aimed at making it easier for you to navigate and stay connected while behind the wheel.

The new Auto Mode makes it possible for you to see and do more with the Alexa auto accessory in your car. It turns your phone into a smart display with easy access to the most commonly used actions such as navigating to a saved location, making a phone call to contacts or Alexa devices, and playing media.

The Auto Mode features four screens – Navigation, Communicate, Play, and the home screen. There is also a persistent menu bar to help you quickly switch between the four screens. Amazon says the new Auto Mode will roll out to both Android and iOS users in the coming weeks in Canada, Germany, France, India, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

Along with the Auto Mode, Amazon is adding a new "Start My Commute" featured routine, which will work on Alexa-enabled devices such as the Echo Auto and Alexa-enabled cars. To enable the routine, you will just have to say "Alexa, start my commute." Once enabled, you can get updates on the weather and traffic from Alexa. The voice assistant will also ask if you would like to listen to music or catch up on daily news.

You will even be able to customize the routine further by heading over to the Routines section in the Alexa app on your phone. The new featured routine will begin rolling out to users in the U.S. in the coming weeks. It will join the "Alexa, pay for gas" feature, which was rolled out last month and is now available at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the U.S.