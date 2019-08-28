Amazon-owned mesh router company Eero has introduced two new digital security subscription plans for owners of its mesh WiFi system. Eero claims the subscription offerings will help users protect their connected devices from online threats and also filter certain content for their kids with advanced parental controls.

Eero Secure is the more affordable of the two new plans. It will cost $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Eero Secure gives you access to advanced security to protect all your devices from online threats, safe filtering to block inappropriate content for kids, Ad blocking, weekly insights, and an Activity center that lets you see how your devices use the network.

The second plan, Eero Secure+, offers the same features as Eero Secure but adds subscriptions to 1Password password manager, encrypt.me VPN, and MalwareBytes antivirus. You will need to shell out $9.99 per month or $99 per year for the Eero Secure+ plan.

New Eero customers will get 30 days of Eero Secure subscription free for the first 30 days. You can sign up for Eero's subscription offerings by heading over to the account page on the company's website. Android users can also purchase a subscription to any of the two plans using the Eero app.