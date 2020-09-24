What you need to know
- Amazon has unveiled the next generation of Echo speakers with an all-new spherical design.
- The new design is rolling out with a new generation Echo, Eco Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and Echo Dot Kids Edition.
- The new speakers are powered by Amazon's new AZ1 processor, which offers more efficient power consumption and faster voice comprehension.
Today, Amazon kicked off its event with a whole new generation of Amazon Echo speakers, each powered by a new chipset and sporting a brand new design that's a significant departure the hockey puck style of the current speakers. The new spherical design lends itself to housing a larger speaker inside, and it elevated the profile of the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock so that it's easier to see the speaker on a cluttered nightstand or busy desk.
The all-new Amazon Echo will be $99 and in many ways replaces the Echo Plus, as it adds in the Zigbee smart hub capabilities and Amazon Sidewalk Bridge capabilities. The new Amazon Echo will coming in three colors, and it's available for pre-order today at $99.
All of these speakers are being powered by the Amazon AZ1 neural processor, Amazon's newest chipset which
Amazon is bringing this new globular design to the full Echo dot line: the Echo Dot will still be $50 and the Echo Dot with Clock will be $60 with pre-order available today. This new design is especially useful for the Echo Dot with Clock, as it elevated the clock display and makes it easier to see from across the room. This larger design also offers the room for a bigger speaker, meaning that the palm-sized Echo Dot and Dot with Clock should sound bigger and better while still being the same price.
The most exciting part of the new Echo line in my opinion is the Echo Dot Kids Edition, because seriously, LOOK AT THESE! They're so cute! Who wouldn't want to talk to a smart speaker that looks like a little tiger cub or a panda bear? The new Echo Dot Kids Edition will still be $60 when it goes up for pre-order, but since it comes with a year of Amazon Kids, the speaker is essentially free if your family uses the service already in your home.
We'll keep adding details and pre-order info on these speakers as it becomes available, but for now, which of the new Echo speakers will be coming home to you?
