What you need to know Amazon has unveiled the next generation of Echo speakers with an all-new spherical design.

The new design is rolling out with a new generation Echo, Eco Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and Echo Dot Kids Edition.

The new speakers are powered by Amazon's new AZ1 processor, which offers more efficient power consumption and faster voice comprehension.

Today, Amazon kicked off its event with a whole new generation of Amazon Echo speakers, each powered by a new chipset and sporting a brand new design that's a significant departure the hockey puck style of the current speakers. The new spherical design lends itself to housing a larger speaker inside, and it elevated the profile of the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock so that it's easier to see the speaker on a cluttered nightstand or busy desk.

The all-new Amazon Echo will be $99 and in many ways replaces the Echo Plus, as it adds in the Zigbee smart hub capabilities and Amazon Sidewalk Bridge capabilities. The new Amazon Echo will coming in three colors, and it's available for pre-order today at $99. All of these speakers are being powered by the Amazon AZ1 neural processor, Amazon's newest chipset which