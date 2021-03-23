Amazon is expanding its first-party development efforts with the introduction of a new Amazon Games studio located in Montreal, Canada. This studio has been founded with developers who previously worked on Ubisoft's popular shooter Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. This is the fourth studio under the Amazon Games' umbrella, with three others located in San Diego, Orange County and Seattle across the U.S.

This new studio is working on a AAA multiplayer game, drawing on experience from working on Rainbow Six Siege. "Building upon 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space," said Xavier Marquis, Creative Director.

The studio was founded in order to further exemplify "Amazon's commitment to developing games" according to the press release. Amazon's gaming efforts continue to see mixed results, with the introduction of Amazon Luna as direct competition to Google's Stadia platform, as well as more traditional console experiences like the PS5 or Xbox Series X and S.

Meanwhile, Amazon Games' multiplayer shooter Crucible was pulled from Steam after release, going back into beta testing before being canceled entirely. Amazon Games is also working on an upcoming MMO called New World that was initally slated to be available in May 2020 before being delayed numerous times due to the effects of the global pandemic and the team responding to feedback from alpha testers. New World is currently slated to arrive on August 31, 2021.