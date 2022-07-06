Amazon Fire TV Omni vs. 4-series: What's the difference, and which should you buy?
By Jeramy Johnson Contributions from Andrew Myrick published
You should just spring for the Omni.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Premium Fire
Amazon's Omni Series represents its most premium entertainment experience. The TVs feature top-quality audio and video paired with hands-free Alexa controls, built-in privacy features, and an easy two-way video call setup. They are also available in five different sizes to fit any space.
For
- Built-in, hands-free Alexa access
- 4K UHD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus
- Available in sizes from 43 to 75-inches
- Physical privacy mute switch
- Make two-way video calls with a compatible webcam through Alexa Communications
Against
- Only 65 and 75-inch models feature Dolby Vision
- Doesn't come with a built-in webcam
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
Fire for all
The 4-Series is for those who want a first-party Fire TV experience at a more accessible price point. You still get Alexa control via the included voice remote, and the sets support 4K UHD video. If you don't plan on screening films in your living room or making a lot of video calls, this might be the option for you.
For
- Comes with new Alexa Voice Remote
- A more affordable 4K UHD option
- 4K UHD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus
- Available in sizes from 43 to 55-inches
Against
- Need to use remote to invoke Alexa
- Not set up to handle two-way video calling with Alexa Communications
- No Dolby Vision support
Amazon's Fire TV devices have been around for over half a decade in the form of set-top boxes and streaming sticks, as well as built-in to third-party Fire TV Edition sets, so what makes these new devices special?
Well, they're the first TV sets, made directly by Amazon's in-house team, that offer the complete Fire TV experience in one device. There are many similarities between the two series, so let's take a deeper look at the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series vs. the Fire TV 4-Series to see what is different, and which set might be right for your home.
Amazon Fire TV Omni vs. Fire TV 4-Series: How they compare
First, let's begin our comparison by taking a look at their key specifications. As you can see, the two series share a lot of Amazon DNA.
|Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
|Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
|Sizes
|43, 50, 55, 65, 75 inches
|43, 50, 55 inches
|Display resolution
|4K UHD, HDR 10, HLG
|4K UHD, HDR 10, HLG
|Backlight type
|LED
|LED
|Refresh rate
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Audio support
|Dolby Digital Plus with passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio
|Dolby Digital Plus with passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio
|HDMI ports
|3 HDMI 2.0 + 1 HDMI 2.1 with eARC
|3 HDMI 2.0 + 1 HDMI 2.1 with eARC
|Ethernet ports
|1
|1
|USB ports
|1
|1
|Alexa controls
|Hands-free
Alexa Voice Remote
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Privacy controls
|Microphone off switch
|NA
Amazon Fire TV Omni vs. Fire TV 4-Series: Similarities
These TV series siblings have far more in common with each other than what separates them, so let's start our comparison with their similarities.
To begin with, both the Omni and 4-Series come with the latest Fire TV experience baked right in, with no peripherals required to start streaming the best of Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, or whatever your favorite subscription service is. They both also come with a ton of free content that can be accessed from the "free" tile on the home screen, including Prime Video and IMDBtv content, as well as options from other services.
Both TV series come with the new Alexa Voice Remote, which gives you push-button access to Alexa to control your TV, request content, or even control your smart home devices. And unlike previous Amazon remotes, this model has shortcut buttons to Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu.
While some additional sizes are available for the Omni Series, both versions are available in 43, 50, and 55-inch configurations. Both also offer the same basic video and audio performance, including 4K UHD pictures, support for HDR 10 and HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus with passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio.
Amazon Fire TV Omni vs. Fire TV 4-series: Differences
While each Amazon Fire TV series will be among the best Alexa devices you can buy, there are a few reasons why you might want to shell out the extra money for the Omni Series over the 4-Series.
The first and arguably most important reason is how you access Alexa. With the Omni Series, you have two ways to use Amazon's personal voice assistant to control your TV, audio, and smart home experience: With your voice, or via the remote control.
The Omni Series has built-in microphones that allow you to issue queries and commands to Alexa from anywhere in the room with just your voice. Of course, there is a physical switch to disable those microphones if you don't want them always on. You can also use the Alexa Voice Remote for those times when you don't want to shout commands from across the house.
The Omni Series also allows you to connect compatible webcams for two-way video calling with Alexa Communications, which is not available on the 4-Series. Finally, the Omni Series comes in two larger sizes — 65 and 75-inch models — supporting Dolby Vision for a more cinematic viewing experience.
Of course, the Omni Series's premium features come at a cost. For each of their shared configurations, the Omni Series costs approximately $40 more than the 4-Series. Additionally, the largest Omni Series set costs over $1,000, whereas the most expensive 4-Series device costs just over $500.
Amazon Fire TV Omni vs. Fire TV 4-Series: Which should you buy?
If you've ever used a smart TV like a Roku or one of Amazon's other Fire TV devices, then chances are you'll feel right at home with either of these sets. While both offer great value, we give the nod here to the Omni Series since it has a higher ceiling.
With hands-free Alexa access, you can operate your Amazon Fire TV from nearly anywhere in the room with just your voice, including initiating or accepting video calls, provided you've got a compatible camera installed. The 4-Series is great, but it doesn't really distinguish itself from the third-party vendors with similar offerings. It is a more affordable series, however, and thus may appeal to more customers for that reason alone.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
All-in-one
Amazon's Omni-Series of Fire TVs pair high-end audio and video specs with hands-free convenience. Control your TV and smart home with just your voice thanks to built-in Alexa voice integration, and pair a compatible webcam to start or answer video calls from your couch.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
One-for-all
The Fire TV 4-Series offers the best of Amazon's entertainment experience as a more accessible price point. These sets deliver top-level audio and video with no need for dongles, sticks, or set-top boxes.
