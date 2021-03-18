What you need to know
- Amazon is expanding support for local news to 88 more cities across the United States.
- The Fire TV news app will detect the closest metro city and add local stations.
- The expansion follows the initial local news rollout in December.
Access to local news has been a big deal after the events that unfolded last year, particularly around COVID-19, police brutality, and the election. Today, Amazon announced that it's expanding its local news offerings to cities across the United States giving owners of the best Amazon Fire TV sticks access to a customizable live news experience straight from the news app. This brings the total supported cities to 88, up from 12 when initial support rolled out this past December.
In addition to the expansion, the news app is also adding support for additional news providers such as CBSN, TEGNA, Cox, The E.W. Scripps Company, and Altice USA, joining the list of already supported providers like ABC News Live, CBS News, Reuters, Black News Channel, and more.
When users first access the app, it will detect the closest supported city and pull available providers. Users can choose what topics they care about most, and the app will generate a customized playlist based on their selections. And with Amazon Alexa integration on devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick Lite with the voice remote, users can get watching simply by asking Alexa to play local news.
The list of supported cities includes the following:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Bakersfield, CA
- Baltimore, MD
- Beaumont, TX
- Billings, MT
- Boise, ID
- Boston, MA
- Buffalo, NY
- Butte-Bozeman, MT
- Charlotte, NC
- Chicago, IL
- Cincinnati, OH
- Cleveland, OH
- College Station, TX
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Columbia, SC
- Columbus, OH
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Dallas, TX
- Davenport, IA
- Dayton, OH
- Denver, CO
- Des Moines, IA
- Detroit, MI
- Fayetteville, AR
- Fresno, CA
- Fort Myers, FL
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Great Falls, MT
- Green Bay, WI
- Greensboro, NC
- Harrisburg, PA
- Hartford, CT
- Helena, MT
- Houston, TX
- Huntsville, AL
- Indianapolis, IN
- Jacksonville, FL
- Knoxville, TN
- Lafayette, LA
- Lansing-Jackson, MI
- Las Vegas, NV
- Lexington, KY
- Little Rock, AR
- Los Angeles, CA
- Louisville, KY
- Macon, GA
- Memphis, TN
- Miami, FL
- Midland, TX
- Minneapolis, MN
- Missoula, MT
- Moosic, PA
- Nashville, TN
- New Orleans, LA
- New York, NY
- Norfolk, VA
- Omaha, NE
- Orlando, FL
- Philadelphia, PA
- Phoenix, AZ
- Pittsburgh, CA
- Portland, ME
- Portland, OR
- Raleigh, NC
- Richmond, VA
- Sacramento, CA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- San Angelo, TX
- San Antonio, TX
- San Diego, CA
- San Francisco, CA
- Santa Barbara, CA
- Seattle, WA
- Spokane, WA
- St. Louis, MI
- Tallahassee, FL
- Tampa, FL
- Temple, TX
- Toledo, OH
- Tucson, AZ
- Tulsa, OK
- Tyler, TX
- Waco, TX
- Washington, D.C.
- West Palm Beach, FL
