Access to local news has been a big deal after the events that unfolded last year, particularly around COVID-19, police brutality, and the election. Today, Amazon announced that it's expanding its local news offerings to cities across the United States giving owners of the best Amazon Fire TV sticks access to a customizable live news experience straight from the news app. This brings the total supported cities to 88, up from 12 when initial support rolled out this past December.

In addition to the expansion, the news app is also adding support for additional news providers such as CBSN, TEGNA, Cox, The E.W. Scripps Company, and Altice USA, joining the list of already supported providers like ABC News Live, CBS News, Reuters, Black News Channel, and more.