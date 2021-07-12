It's not always easy keeping your children entertained and learning during the summer months, but luckily, the Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition is here to save the day. These are hands-down the best kids tablets on the market right now — and that's not simply because of the hardware.
With every Fire Tablet Kids Edition, Amazon includes a full year of Kids+ service for free along with a 2-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked. It's an insane bargain for families even at regular price, but thanks to a limited time sale that's happening right now, you can pick up the latest Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition for as low as $59.99 today! Amazon's sale is reaching each of the standard Kids Edition tablets as well as the new Kids Pro tablets in all sizes and colorways.
Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition | Up to $70 off at Amazon
Amazon's sale on the Fire Tablet Kids Edition devices is here to save you up to $70 on a tablet for your little one. Prices start at just $60, and each purchase also includes a free year of Kids+, a kid-proof case, and a 2-year replacement guarantee at no additional cost.
Today's sale can save you up to 40% on your purchase of a Fire Tablet Kids Edition or Kids Pro device. These kids' tablets are practically the same as the standard Amazon Fire Tablets available for everyone else, though Amazon includes a few benefits so it will better suit younger users. Every Kids Edition tablet comes with a kid-proof case that helps keep it protected, though if something does manage to damage the tablet, Amazon also includes a 2-year replacement guarantee with every purchase; you can send it in for a new device at no charge within that two-year period with no questions asked.
However, the biggest benefit of buying a Kids Edition tablet is the inclusion of Kids+ for an entire year. The service bundles together age-appropriate shows and movies, educational games and apps, eBooks and audiobooks, and more your child can access at their leisure on their tablet. Kids+ also features stellar parental controls to help you ensure your child isn't venturing onto areas of the web that are too mature for their age. A year of Kids+ is included with purchases of the Echo Dot Kids Edition (which now happens to be on sale for $39.99) as well.
If you're looking for the best Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition device, be sure to take a look at the new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro on sale for $129.99 that's equipped with a 10.1-inch Full HD display, 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM, along with all the Kids-only features we mentioned above.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 12 makes waiting a thing of the past with 'Play as You Download'
Google announced several new updates coming to Android 12 at the Google for Games Developer Summit, including a new "Play as You Download" feature that will let gamers jump into a game while it downloads.
Here are 15 Google Maps tips and tricks you should know
Google Maps is one of the apps you probably use most but are you getting the most out of it? Here are the top Google Maps tips and tricks you need to know.
Massive new leak completely spoils Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event
According to a new leak, Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 11. Samsung is expected to announce several new products at the event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 FE, and its first smartwatches powered by the new Wear OS.
These heavy duty & kids cases are perfect for the Amazon Fire HD 10
It's cool to have a super-slim and minimal case that doesn't add any bulk, but those cases don't offer much in the way of protecting your Amazon Fire HD 10. There are many great options out there that are either heavy-duty, designed for kids, or both, so your Fire HD 10 can withstand anything.