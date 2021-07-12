With every Fire Tablet Kids Edition , Amazon includes a full year of Kids+ service for free along with a 2-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked. It's an insane bargain for families even at regular price, but thanks to a limited time sale that's happening right now, you can pick up the latest Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition for as low as $59.99 today! Amazon's sale is reaching each of the standard Kids Edition tablets as well as the new Kids Pro tablets in all sizes and colorways.

It's not always easy keeping your children entertained and learning during the summer months, but luckily, the Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition is here to save the day. These are hands-down the best kids tablets on the market right now — and that's not simply because of the hardware.

Amazon's sale on the Fire Tablet Kids Edition devices is here to save you up to $70 on a tablet for your little one. Prices start at just $60, and each purchase also includes a free year of Kids+, a kid-proof case, and a 2-year replacement guarantee at no additional cost.

Today's sale can save you up to 40% on your purchase of a Fire Tablet Kids Edition or Kids Pro device. These kids' tablets are practically the same as the standard Amazon Fire Tablets available for everyone else, though Amazon includes a few benefits so it will better suit younger users. Every Kids Edition tablet comes with a kid-proof case that helps keep it protected, though if something does manage to damage the tablet, Amazon also includes a 2-year replacement guarantee with every purchase; you can send it in for a new device at no charge within that two-year period with no questions asked.

However, the biggest benefit of buying a Kids Edition tablet is the inclusion of Kids+ for an entire year. The service bundles together age-appropriate shows and movies, educational games and apps, eBooks and audiobooks, and more your child can access at their leisure on their tablet. Kids+ also features stellar parental controls to help you ensure your child isn't venturing onto areas of the web that are too mature for their age. A year of Kids+ is included with purchases of the Echo Dot Kids Edition (which now happens to be on sale for $39.99) as well.

If you're looking for the best Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition device, be sure to take a look at the new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro on sale for $129.99 that's equipped with a 10.1-inch Full HD display, 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM, along with all the Kids-only features we mentioned above.