Amazon Echo Show 15 vs. Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): Which Echo Show is the smarter display?

Amazon kicked off the smart speaker competition with the original Echo in 2014, and while there are many other companies in the space these days, the Echo line is still some of the best smart speakers on the market. This is because Amazon continues to improve and expand the lineup.

On the smart display side of things, Amazon's Echo Show product line brings a lot of functionality. In this battle of the big screen variety, the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) vs. Echo Show 15, all the key features of both Amazon displays really come to light. But which of these splendid smart displays with Alexa on board bests the other? Let's find out.

Echo Show 15 vs. Echo Show 10: Room to expand

(Image credit: Amazon)

Whether big or small, the availability of a display on a decent smart speaker is super helpful. Having visual cues and control via touch expands the functionality of an already helpful digital assistant even more. A larger display size means there's room for more information, and what is on the screen can be bigger and less cramped.

When Amazon released the third generation of the Echo Show 10 in early 2021, it made some pretty significant changes to the form factor. The screen size remained the same as previous versions, but nearly everything else is different. For example, the display can now spin around the three speakers set up so that it can always face you. This means that when on a video call using the much improved 13MP camera, both people will see each other.

The Amazon Echo Show 10's rotating screen makes it very helpful to use for recipes.

Its rotating screen also means that using the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for recipes is very helpful. If you've ever tried to use your smart display while cooking, you know that it can be frustrating at times. When you're moving around your kitchen and have to go back to the static display, it can take you out of your flow. But depending on how large the room you have the Echo Show 10 in, that info may be tough to read on the 10-inch display.

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Speaking of flow, the dual tweeters and the subwoofer in the third generation Echo Show 10 sound great. The output is full and balanced for all audio. So whether you listen to a playlist from Amazon Music to get through a house cleaning session or a video call, it will all sound wonderful. While the Echo Show 15 does have a dual speaker setup, it's going to be missing a lot of the low-end sounds that the subwoofer in the Amazon Echo Show 10 offers.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Show 15 Display 10.1 inches, 1280x800, touchscreen 15.6 inches, 1920x1080, touchscreen Dimensions 9.9 x 9 x 6.7 inches (251 x 230 x 172mm) 15.8 x 9.9 x 1.4 inches (402 x 252 x 35mm) Weight 90.3 oz (2560g) 78.1 oz (2215g) Processor MediaTek 8183, plus second processor with Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge chip Amlogic Pop1 octa-core SoC with Amazon AZ2 neural network engine Camera 13MP 5MP Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth A2DP 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth A2DP Speakers 2 x 1-inch tweeters and 1 x 3.0-inch woofer Dual 1.6-inch full-range drivers Privacy features Wake word (Alexa), streaming indicator lights, microphone/camera off button, camera shutter, delete voice recordings, disable motion Wake word (Alexa), streaming indicator lights, microphone/camera off button, camera shutter, delete voice recordings Motion Brushless motor with +/- 175-degree rotation ❌ Smart home hub Zigbee and Amazon Sidewalk Amazon Sidewalk Colors Charcoal and Glacier White White border w/black frame

Where the Echo Show 15 lacks in sound quality, it more than makes up for in-screen real estate. The expansive 15-inch full-HD display makes full use of the new widgets announced summer of 2021. The calendar integration and personalized notes are extremely useful on this Echo Show 15. Thanks to the inclusion of Alexa and a 5MP camera, the content displayed on-screen can be individually personalized to anyone in the home. Features I'd love to have in my homemade digital wall calendar.

Though the Echo Show 10 offers the same widgets and personalization options as its larger sibling, at times, the smaller screen can be a bit cramped in comparison. Another feature unique to the Amazon Echo Show 15 is that you can mount it to a wall. Depending on how you want to use the display, it can be hung either in portrait or landscape orientation.

(Image credit: Amazon)

There is also a stand for the Echo Show 15 if wall mounting isn't an option or you prefer showing it off on a table. Whereas the Echo Show 10 is only going to sit on a tabletop or a shelf. Regardless of where you set the smart display, it's going to take up a fair amount of space. Perhaps one area where the larger Echo Show 15 stands out the most is a digital photo frame.

Both of these Echo Show devices can make displays for your photo albums, but the Amazon Echo Show 15's design has a slight edge. That's because it looks like a photo frame even when it's not on. So when your photos are hanging on the wall, shown on the 1080p HD display, it tends to give a bit more gravitas to your pictures.

Amazon Echo Show 15 vs. Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Both of these smart displays can execute the full breadth of what Amazon's Alexa ecosystem has to offer, from watching movies to smart home controls. The decision really comes down to what your personal use cases will be. If you value great sound quality for music and video calls, then the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) likely will suit you best. On the subject of video calls, the higher-quality 13MP camera in the Echo Show 10 and the rotating display will lead to an overall better experience.

However, if you are looking for a display that can act as a hub for your home — the Echo Show 15 may be the better choice. That's because the larger screen can make calendars, reminders, shopping lists, and more easier to read and allows for more info to be displayed. It also makes for a better photo frame and screen for movies, thanks to the higher resolution. However, the lower camera quality and larger size won't be ideal for everyone.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In the end, these are both excellent options if you are looking for an Amazon smart display. The Echo product line is growing and gaining useful new features regularly. There are a lot of excellent Alexa devices to choose from, but the Echo Show 10 and Show 15 are the biggest — and arguably the most useful. Which is best for you comes down to what features you value most.