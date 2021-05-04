If you're getting your smart home set up, the Amazon Echo Show is one of the most versatile devices you can add to the mix. Rather than just being a speaker like other Echo devices, the Echo Show also has a built-in screen that enables all kinds of other use cases.

For a limited time only, you can pick up Amazon's 10.1-inch Echo Show 2nd gen for only $149.99 at Woot. That's a discount of $80 versus its regular retail price and a match for the lowest we've ever seen it go.

Smart buy Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) Woot is offering a steep discount on Amazon's 10.1-inch Echo Show smart display right now. Use it to look up a recipe, make video calls, stream music, view your security camera feed, control your smart home, and much more. $149.99 $229.99 $80 off See at Woot

Of course, the 2nd gen Echo Show has now been discontinued in favor of the updated Echo Show 10. The 2nd gen model is now only available refurbished at Amazon but the models on sale at Woot not only cost less, but they are brand new and come with a 1-year Amazon warranty making them a much better deal.

Amazon's Echo Show is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD display that can show you the weather, news reports, movie trailers, and more. It's particularly helpful in the kitchen if you want to follow along with a recipe, catch up on YouTube, or simply see your timers at a glance rather than having to ask. It also makes it easy to see your home security camera feeds at a glance or answer your smart doorbell while seeing who's at the door.

On top of all of the things a display enables, you can also use your Echo Show as you would any other smart speaker. Ask Alexa questions, listen to radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, and music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.