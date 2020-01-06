What you need to know
- Amazon has quietly launched the Echo Auto in India.
- The Echo Auto enables users to use Alexa in their car to do things like play their favorite music, make phone calls, set reminders, and more.
- It has been priced at ₹4,999 ($70) in the country and will be available for purchase starting January 15.
Amazon today launched the Echo Auto in India, a device that lets you add Alexa to your car. The device can draw power from your car's 12V charging socket or USB port and connects to the stereo system via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm auxiliary cable.
The Echo Auto features a total of eight microphones with far-field technology. Once set up, the device enables you to use your voice to do things like play music, make calls, listen to audiobooks and more. With voice control through the Alexa app, you can have the Echo Auto play music from Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, and Gaana.
Amazon Echo Auto is now up for pre-order on Amazon.in for ₹4,999 ($70) and is slated to be released in the country on January 15.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
