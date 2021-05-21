Amazon's Prime Now app, which allows Prime members to get "ultra-fast" two-hour delivery on a wide range of products, will be discontinued by the end of this year. Along with the app, Amazon is also retiring the Prime Now website.

Amazon is moving Prime Now onto the Amazon app and website to "make the experience even more seamless for customers." Prime members can now get two-hour delivery on groceries, household essentials, books, and more from "one convenient location." If you want to shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market, all you need to do is search for the stores on the Amazon website or the Amazon shopping app.

Stephanie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon, wrote in a blog post:

I was excited for Prime members to experience Prime Now back in 2014, and today I'm thrilled it is becoming an integrated part of the Amazon shopping experience, which continues to evolve and delight customers.

Amazon has already migrated Prime Now onto its website and shopping app in three important markets: India, Japan and Singapore. It has also been offering two-hour delivery options from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods on Amazon since 2019. Amazon says it will be moving third-party partners and local stores to its best Android app before the Prime Now app and website are discontinued.

The Prime Now service was launched in 2014 to offer one- and two-hour delivery on daily essentials for Prime members. While It was limited to a handful of cities in the U.S. at launch, the service is now available in over 5,000 locations across the world.