Though we're yet to get Amazon Prime Day out of the way, we're already looking ahead to Black Friday at Amazon. It's a stacked fall calendar for shopping events this year and we expect Black Friday deals to extend well beyond the post-Thanksgiving weekend with Black Friday deals on tech and more spreading out throughout November.

Now's the perfect time to sign up for Amazon Prime ahead of Black Friday. Not only do you get free, two-day delivery, but you'll also get access to members-only deals, plus Prime Video, Music, Gaming, and other benefits.

Since Prime Day is later than usual, we don't know exactly when Amazon's Black Friday deals will begin and we likely won't hear any official word on it for a few weeks. That being said, even without an Amazon Black Friday sale date, we can make some assumptions on how the event will look there.

We know that Black Friday sales will be pushed online way more than usual this year due to the ongoing health crisis. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon doesn't have retail space for in-store events and is, therefore, no stranger to running huge online sales.

Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on Amazon devices, as well as Black Friday laptop deals, sales on 4K TVs, smart home tech, fashion, health and fitness, baby products, and much more. We'll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Though Target's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, we'll be keeping this page updated with the best deals that are currently available there right now so you can save some cash while waiting for the big event.