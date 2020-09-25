Though we're yet to get Amazon Prime Day out of the way, we're already looking ahead to Black Friday at Amazon. It's a stacked fall calendar for shopping events this year and we expect Black Friday deals to extend well beyond the post-Thanksgiving weekend with Black Friday deals on tech and more spreading out throughout November.
Amazon Prime
Now's the perfect time to sign up for Amazon Prime ahead of Black Friday. Not only do you get free, two-day delivery, but you'll also get access to members-only deals, plus Prime Video, Music, Gaming, and other benefits.
Since Prime Day is later than usual, we don't know exactly when Amazon's Black Friday deals will begin and we likely won't hear any official word on it for a few weeks. That being said, even without an Amazon Black Friday sale date, we can make some assumptions on how the event will look there.
We know that Black Friday sales will be pushed online way more than usual this year due to the ongoing health crisis. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon doesn't have retail space for in-store events and is, therefore, no stranger to running huge online sales.
Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on Amazon devices, as well as Black Friday laptop deals, sales on 4K TVs, smart home tech, fashion, health and fitness, baby products, and much more. We'll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals
- : Amazon Prime
- : AirPods Pro | $219 at Amazon
- : Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $24.99 at Amazon
- : iPad (10.2-inch, 2020) | $299 at Amazon
- : TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV
- : OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TVs as low as $100
- : Audible Premium Plus with 2 free credits | Free at Amazon
AirPods Pro | $219 at Amazon
Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale in new condition right now. At $30 off, this is not quite as low as we've ever seen them go at Amazon, but it's still a deal worth jumping on.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799.99 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $24.99 at Amazon
Start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Select accounts can save 50% right now by entering code 4KFIRETV during checkout. Alternatively, you can score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with the purchase at $10 off for a limited time with no code required.
iPad (10.2-inch, 2020) | $299 at Amazon
Though it has only just started shipping, the all-new 2020 iPad can already be picked up at a solid discount. Over at Amazon, it's $30 off.
TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV
Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $99 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
Amazon Fire TVs as low as $100
Your options vary from 720p resolutions to 4K. Some have Alexa built in already and some come with a voice remote you can use to control them. The sizes go up to 50 inches, too, so even though these are super inexpensive they are still large enough for most rooms of the house.
