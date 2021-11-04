What you need to know
- Alexa's October update brings a number of new useful features.
- The update makes it possible to move your audio from one Echo device to another in your home.
- It is also now easier to move your music, podcasts, and radio stations between device groups.
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is now more helpful than ever, thanks to a number of new feature additions that have arrived as part of the October update.
The latest update makes it easier than ever to take your music with you wherever you go. You can now ask Alexa to move your music or podcast to another Echo device and continue listening exactly where you left off.
If you are listening to a playlist in your kitchen and want to continue listening to it in your bedroom, you'll just have to say "Alexa, move my music to the bedroom."
In addition to moving audio between Groups, you can also move your music from one Echo speaker to another in your home. To do this, just say, "Alexa, pause" to the Echo device playing music, and then say, "Alexa, resume music here" to the device you want to resume listening on.
Similarly, when you're stepping out of your home, you can ask Alexa to move your audio to your Echo Buds. As long as you have Amazon's answer to the best wireless earbuds connected to your phone, you can say "Alexa, move my music here" to continue listening.
The feature will also work with Echo Auto, Amazon's hands-free Alexa device for vehicles. Basically, wherever you have an Alexa-powered device, you'll be able to take your music along with you.
Other features Amazon is highlighting include opening TikTok on Fire TV devices using just your voice, and the ability to jump straight into Play Something on Netflix.
