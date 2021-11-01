TikTok arrives on Amazon Fire TV devices in the U.S. and Canada

What you need to know

Amazon announced on Monday that TikTok is now available on its Fire TV devices in the U.S. and Canada, meaning more parents can join in on the latest craze with their kids.

With the new app, users will be able to view TikTok content as they normally would on any of the best Android phones or other devices. Users will be able to pull up and control TikTok using the Alexa Voice Remote wither with their voice or on-device controls.

Fire TV users will have access to the "For You" and "Following" tabs in the app, and it even supports autoplay so you can continue watching content on your TV without pause.

The app is available via the Appstore on the best Amazon Fire TV sticks as well as the company's new in-house-built Fire TV sets, as noted by Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

TikTok is a household staple in our home and I'm thrilled the whole family can now enjoy their favorite TikTok videos together on the best screen in the house with TikTok on Fire TV.We love to pull up TikTok hands-free on our Fire TV Omni Series by just asking, 'Alexa, play TikTok.' We can't wait to hear how our customers are enjoying the latest dance craze or viral trends with their families.

The release follows Amazon's initial TikTok rollout on Fire TV devices in France, Germany, and the UK back in July, bringing Amazon up to speed with other TV platforms that already offer the app on their devices like Chromecast with Google TV.

Additionally, Amazon states that TikTok support will come to its Echo Show devices, although it hasn't provided a timeframe for its release.